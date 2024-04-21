You’re back at the old bookstore, back to the tinkle of the bell as you open the door with its slight creak. It felt very right, the poem from yesterday, Easy in the Morning Light. And you know what you will be turning to today. Ready to Settle. Then tomorrow, most likely it will be, The Warmth Within.

You can still feel the words resonate inside you, from Easy in the Morning Light:

https://elsasemporium.com/easy.html

with you beside me

I know where I belong

I'm easy … so so easy

easy

Easy?

It sounds easy.

You’re ready to try Ready to Settle, the second piece that was recommended.

Ready to settle? Would you really be ready to say, from deep down, this is it? From now on, this is it?

You open MOMENTS, find Ready to Settle in the table of contents. You turn to the page.

https://elsasemporium.com/ready-to-settle.html

So much readiness, so much comfortable readiness.

I'm ready

like flannel bedding

that keeps me

warm as toast Leave me in this eddy

in this idle tidal pool

I need your steady loving

as time flows by And I want you to know

I am ready

steady

to settle

not to settle for

to settle with

down

into

a steady

loving

with you

You keep reading. You also keep wondering. You’ve seen a lot of couples, together for a long time. You haven’t seen a lot …

ready

like flannel bedding

that keeps me

warm as toast

You read some more …

I need you to know

I am ready

for the steady

settled

living with you

I am aching

for the steady

settled

living with you Autumn sunshine

heats the coolness

Leaves glow

tinged with brown



as I'm steady …

You remember songs like Some Enchanted Evening and Strangers in the Night - different and yet, at bottom, about the same thing. Love in an instant. Love in a flash. Some enchanted evening, you see THAT SOMEONE across a crowded room. And then, everything is settled forever.

This is about something different. Settling. Being ready to settle.

You sigh more than once. Not deeply. Just a little. You sign and wonder.

You read the poem again.

On the way out, you get your own copy.

What are you ready for?

You give a rather absent-minded nod to the woman at the cash.

To be continued …



Posted April 22, 2024