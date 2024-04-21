A STORY. 37. READY TO SETTLE
You’re back at the old bookstore, back to the tinkle of the bell as you open the door with its slight creak. It felt very right, the poem from yesterday, Easy in the Morning Light. And you know what you will be turning to today. Ready to Settle. Then tomorrow, most likely it will be, The Warmth Within.
You can still feel the words resonate inside you, from Easy in the Morning Light:
https://elsasemporium.com/easy.html
with you beside me
I know where I belong
I'm easy …
so so easy
easy
Easy?
It sounds easy.
You’re ready to try Ready to Settle, the second piece that was recommended.
Ready to settle? Would you really be ready to say, from deep down, this is it? From now on, this is it?
You open MOMENTS, find Ready to Settle in the table of contents. You turn to the page.
https://elsasemporium.com/ready-to-settle.html
So much readiness, so much comfortable readiness.
I'm ready
like flannel bedding
that keeps me
warm as toast
Leave me in this eddy
in this idle tidal pool
I need your steady loving
as time flows by
And I want you to know
I am ready
steady
to settle
not to settle for
to settle with
down
into
a steady
loving
with you
You keep reading. You also keep wondering. You’ve seen a lot of couples, together for a long time. You haven’t seen a lot …
ready
like flannel bedding
that keeps me
warm as toast
You read some more …
I need you to know
I am ready
for the steady
settled
living with you
I am aching
for the steady
settled
living with you
Autumn sunshine
heats the coolness
Leaves glow
tinged with brown
as I'm steady …
You remember songs like Some Enchanted Evening and Strangers in the Night - different and yet, at bottom, about the same thing. Love in an instant. Love in a flash. Some enchanted evening, you see THAT SOMEONE across a crowded room. And then, everything is settled forever.
This is about something different. Settling. Being ready to settle.
You sigh more than once. Not deeply. Just a little. You sign and wonder.
You read the poem again.
On the way out, you get your own copy.
What are you ready for?
You give a rather absent-minded nod to the woman at the cash.
To be continued …
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted April 22, 2024