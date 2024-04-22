A STORY. 38. THE WARMTH WITHIN
The Warmth Within. The last of the 3 poems suggested by the woman at the cash. You have no idea what you’ll be turning to to after that poem. And you don’t even have any idea about the warmth within.
You’re sitting in your usual place, the very comfortable old armchair. You have MOMENTS in your hands. You look at it, this book of magic, taking you to so many different moments.
So, today it will be The Warmth Within. You turn to the table of contents.
With the first words, you come to a deep inner quiet.
You pause, then read on.
let my hands
my dear
caress your skin
feeling the warmth
my dear
the warmth within
You read more.
let me feel
my dear
you turn
and find
that I welcome
my dear
your gentle hands
on my face head
neck back
Once again, you pause.
Then you read on to the ending, to the last words.
let our loving
my dear
touch more
than the skin
feel the warmth
the growing warmth
the love and the warmth
within
You are quiet for a long time.
You read the full poem again.
The deep inner quiet is still with you.
Yes, so important that the loving touches more than the skin, that there is deep warmth within, deep loving within.
You are quiet for a few minutes before getting up to go.
On your way out, once again you buy your own copy of the piece.
“This one’s extra special, wouldn’t you say,” says the woman at the cash.
You let your mind wander for a moment. Easy in the Morning Light. Ready to Settle.
You tilt your head a little to one side, then a little to the other, thinking of one poem, then the other. Finally you give a little nod.
The poem is on your mind - all three poems are on your mind - as you leave.
To be continued …
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted April 22, 2024