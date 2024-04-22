The Warmth Within. The last of the 3 poems suggested by the woman at the cash. You have no idea what you’ll be turning to to after that poem. And you don’t even have any idea about the warmth within.

You’re sitting in your usual place, the very comfortable old armchair. You have MOMENTS in your hands. You look at it, this book of magic, taking you to so many different moments.

So, today it will be The Warmth Within. You turn to the table of contents.

https://elsasemporium.com/the-warmth-within.html

With the first words, you come to a deep inner quiet.

You pause, then read on.

let my hands

my dear

caress your skin

feeling the warmth

my dear

the warmth within

You read more.

let me feel

my dear

you turn

and find



that I welcome

my dear

your gentle hands

on my face head

neck back

Once again, you pause.

Then you read on to the ending, to the last words.

let our loving

my dear

touch more

than the skin



feel the warmth

the growing warmth

the love and the warmth

within

You are quiet for a long time.

You read the full poem again.

https://elsasemporium.com/the-warmth-within.html

The deep inner quiet is still with you.

Yes, so important that the loving touches more than the skin, that there is deep warmth within, deep loving within.

You are quiet for a few minutes before getting up to go.

On your way out, once again you buy your own copy of the piece.

“This one’s extra special, wouldn’t you say,” says the woman at the cash.

You let your mind wander for a moment. Easy in the Morning Light. Ready to Settle.

You tilt your head a little to one side, then a little to the other, thinking of one poem, then the other. Finally you give a little nod.

The poem is on your mind - all three poems are on your mind - as you leave.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted April 22, 2024