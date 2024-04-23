A STORY. 39. IT'S BEEN A LONG TIME
It’s been a long time since you really thought about love. The three poems have stirred something in you. Easy in the Morning Light. Ready to Settle. The Warmth Within.
You think back to Is Love Obsolete:
https://elsasemporium.com/is-love-obsolete.html
Is love obsolete?
Misplaced, more likely
Misguided, untended
Unwatered, unmended
Misplaced and derided
Untended, unkempt
Like an old drunk
Whoever would have thought
at seventeen
of love like an old drunk
untended, unkempt
instead of a god to revere
You can remember back to a time like that, when you felt love was like a god to revere. And now?
Suddenly cats come to mind. You think of how they lie in the sun for hours, oozing contentment. Well, you’re not a cat, doing nothing and oozing contentment. Maybe that’s what’s happened with you. Part of it, anyway.
Still, the poems have stirred something in you.
You’re coming to the old bookshop. You have no idea what you’ll look at next.
Words go through your mind.
I'm ready
like flannel bedding
that keeps me
warm as toast
Leave me in this eddy
in this idle tidal pool
I need your steady loving
as time flows by
And I want you to know
I am ready
steady
to settle
not to settle for
to settle with
down
into
a steady
loving
with you
You know where the words are from. Ready to Settle.
https://elsasemporium.com/ready-to-settle.html
And yourself?
What are you ready for?
To be continued …
Posted April 23, 2024