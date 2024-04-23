It’s been a long time since you really thought about love. The three poems have stirred something in you. Easy in the Morning Light. Ready to Settle. The Warmth Within.

You think back to Is Love Obsolete:

Is love obsolete?

Misplaced, more likely

Misguided, untended

Unwatered, unmended

Misplaced and derided

Untended, unkempt

Like an old drunk Whoever would have thought

at seventeen

of love like an old drunk

untended, unkempt

instead of a god to revere

You can remember back to a time like that, when you felt love was like a god to revere. And now?

Suddenly cats come to mind. You think of how they lie in the sun for hours, oozing contentment. Well, you’re not a cat, doing nothing and oozing contentment. Maybe that’s what’s happened with you. Part of it, anyway.

Still, the poems have stirred something in you.

You’re coming to the old bookshop. You have no idea what you’ll look at next.

Words go through your mind.

I'm ready

like flannel bedding

that keeps me

warm as toast Leave me in this eddy

in this idle tidal pool

I need your steady loving

as time flows by And I want you to know

I am ready

steady

to settle

not to settle for

to settle with

down

into

a steady

loving

with you

You know where the words are from. Ready to Settle.

And yourself?

What are you ready for?

To be continued …



Posted April 23, 2024