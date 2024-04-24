You’ve always had a hard time, in a pastry story, choosing which pastry you’d like this time. You know you’ll like whichever one you choose. But today, do you have more of a desire for something with chocolate, or something like creme caramel, or the triple fruit mousse, or maybe today it will be a mille feuille?

That’s what you feel today, that feeling of being drawn to every single pastry. You’re looking over the table of contents of MOMENTS.

A Tidal Wave with a Typhoon on the Side

Shopping for Dreams

Who is This Person I Call Me?

Who Will Help Me With My Spark?

Heart Breaking Open Wide

I Hold You

You remember standing for ten minutes, unable to choose between the many scrumptious pastries. And then you come to your choice. It’s . . .

But then you hesitate. That sounds so very tame.

A Tidal Wave with a Typhoon on the Side

That does not sounds tame. You turn to the page.

a tidal wave

with a typhoon on the side

this is not just

some

rollercoaster ride a hurricane

with a cyclone nearby . . .

This is not tame, is not a walk in the park with a very old dog.

But it’s also not too much. No cowering in terror.

I wouldn't miss this

for all the tea in China

for all the diamonds in a mine



seven dreams are unrolling

seven hopes uncoiling

seven years of toiling and now a tidal wave

with a typhoon

on the side wouldn't miss it for the world

I am not watching the world go by

You feel the joy, the exuberance, the energy. You can almost feel the sharp wind blowing against you, howling but not as strong as you are.

One thing is for sure, though. The author has never lived through a hurricane, cyclone or typhoon. You haven’t either. But you know that, if you live through any of those, you don’t go:

I wouldn't miss this

for all the tea in China

for all the diamonds in a mine

You don’t even like a howling wind, let alone a hurricane.

Still, you are with the writer, her being caught in something enormous, something maybe meant to defeat her … and winning. You like that.

But the poem doesn’t stop there . . .

THAT WAS THEN

THIS IS NOW once again

a tidal wave

with a typhoon on the side once again

a hurricane

with a cyclone nearby but this is not a joyride . . . instead, a tidal wave

of deceit and lies . . . to defeat

to devastate

to lay waste my world once again

I don’t stand idly by my quest

to be part of the turning the tide

You hadn’t expected that.

It feels like . . . worlds colliding - the world of amazing joy - also the world of easy in the morning light, easy at dawn - the world of the warmth within - the world of gentle rain and heavy rain and heavy breezes - and that dangerous outside world which is not a joyride. Instead …

a tidal wave

of deceit and lies . . . to defeat

to devastate

to lay waste my world

You know that tidal wave very well.

That outside world of deceit and lies, that outside world which is not a joyride - you are quiet as you think about it. You’ve probably been spending too much time there. You’d just about forgotten that other world of my own lucky penny and gray morning and comfy as a pillow.

You’re not ready to go back yet, to the outside world of deceit and lies.

Maybe, just this once - like you sometimes go for two pastries - maybe today you will have a second poem. You have such a desire for a bit more of that world you’ve been coming to get to know this past while.

To be continued …



Posted April 24, 2024