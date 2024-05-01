Shopping for Dreams

Who is This Person I Call Me?

Who Will Help Me With My Spark?

Heart Breaking Open Wide

I Hold You

Those were other titles that attracted you.

You’re still in the comfortable old armchair. You’re not ready to go back into the world outside the bookstore. But which title pulls you the most?

Shopping for Dreams is the title you keep coming back to. You imagine a new neighborhood shop, The Dream Shop.

You remember back to a dream shop of sorts - the comic book section of a local corner store. Week after week you’d go in and shop for dream adventures. Super heroes. Super powers. Rescuing the universe from evil villains.

You turn to Shopping for Dreams.

Shopping with dreams

on the top of the list Shopping

hoping the dream will come real Window shopping

and buying

trying on while dreaming

buying

jeans

trying for dreams

hoping for dreams to come real

How do you make dreams come real? Becoming a super hero couldn’t happen, no matter how many comic books you got, no matter how many hours you spent imagining.

I can taste the dream

I can feel the dream

But it’s not real, the dream

So what was real?

The longing. That was real.

the t-shirt is real

the jeans are real

the earrings

the sandals

the lip gloss

are real I’m buying

hoping longing

dreaming

my dream will

come real

The comic book. That was real. Comic book after comic book. Those were real.

So were history and geography and social studies.

So dull, in comparison.

I’m living inside

inside my dream

in a fog, in a mist

kissed by the dream

drifting inside my dream

How to make the dream come real? There wasn’t any way you ever found, for your dreams

I’m inside my dream

Can’t buy my dream

but all I look at

all I try on

it’s for the dream

But this is a different kind of dreaming. You could never become a cosmic super hero. But here …

inside my dream

sure it will come real

someday

if only

How much of that dream could come real?

The t-shirt, jeans, earrings, sandals - they’re more than just themselves.

Love and romance. That could also become real. In some way or other, they often become real.

Never like in the dream, though. You know that very well.

You decide you’ve been in the old bookstore long enough for the day.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted May 1, 2024