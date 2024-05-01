A STORY. 41. SHOPPING FOR DREAMS
Shopping for Dreams
Who is This Person I Call Me?
Who Will Help Me With My Spark?
Heart Breaking Open Wide
I Hold You
Those were other titles that attracted you.
You’re still in the comfortable old armchair. You’re not ready to go back into the world outside the bookstore. But which title pulls you the most?
Shopping for Dreams is the title you keep coming back to. You imagine a new neighborhood shop, The Dream Shop.
You remember back to a dream shop of sorts - the comic book section of a local corner store. Week after week you’d go in and shop for dream adventures. Super heroes. Super powers. Rescuing the universe from evil villains.
You turn to Shopping for Dreams.
Shopping with dreams
on the top of the list
Shopping
hoping the dream will come real
Window shopping
and buying
trying on while dreaming
buying
jeans
trying for dreams
hoping for dreams to come real
How do you make dreams come real? Becoming a super hero couldn’t happen, no matter how many comic books you got, no matter how many hours you spent imagining.
I can taste the dream
I can feel the dream
But it’s not real, the dream
So what was real?
The longing. That was real.
the t-shirt is real
the jeans are real
the earrings
the sandals
the lip gloss
are real
I’m buying
hoping longing
dreaming
my dream will
come real
The comic book. That was real. Comic book after comic book. Those were real.
So were history and geography and social studies.
So dull, in comparison.
I’m living inside
inside my dream
in a fog, in a mist
kissed by the dream
drifting inside my dream
How to make the dream come real? There wasn’t any way you ever found, for your dreams
I’m inside my dream
Can’t buy my dream
but all I look at
all I try on
it’s for the dream
But this is a different kind of dreaming. You could never become a cosmic super hero. But here …
inside my dream
sure it will come real
someday
if only
How much of that dream could come real?
The t-shirt, jeans, earrings, sandals - they’re more than just themselves.
Love and romance. That could also become real. In some way or other, they often become real.
Never like in the dream, though. You know that very well.
You decide you’ve been in the old bookstore long enough for the day.
To be continued …
Posted May 1, 2024