The words are echoing in you,

hope may spring eternal

but the kernel may not grow

spring may be too slow

if the climate is too cold

if the ice will not crack

Outside the days are getting shorter and colder. You found the old bookstore in spring. And now it is late autumn. Very windy out today. Soon there will be the turning back of the clock and darkness will come even earlier. Right now you wake up in darkness.

Is the climate too cold?

Too cold for what?

There is still no ice, but there soon will be.

But that is outdoors.

Indoors, in this slightly dusty second-hand bookstore, in the comfortable old armchair, it is warm.

And in your life?

It is calm.

But what about forever alone?

forever alone

a dog without a bone

a child without a home

a voice without words

a spring without birds

forever

ever

alone never

with a match

forever

a catch hopes forever dashed

tires forever slashed

plans crashed smashed

It’s been a long time since you had plans for any changes, since you even wondered if life might be better with more than two cats.

And are you forever a catch? But who might want to catch you?

You decide you’ve been in the bookstore long enough for today, more than long enough.

You’re not looking forward to going out into the cold, but there it is - no choice.

But there are things where there is choice.

To read love poetry. Or not to read love poetry. You have a choice.

You decide you’ve had enough of gaps you can’t cross and hopes forever dashed,

tires forever slashed.

To be continued . . .



Posted Oct 28, 2024