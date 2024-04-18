Words from Is Love Obsolete? have stayed in your mind, maybe the last words most of all.

No, love's not obsolete

It's just sometimes obscenely hard to love well

You’ve read the poem a number of times.

Has it ever been the right time,

has it ever been that love is fine,

that love flourishes



Not just something we visit,

like tourists visit the museum … Love isn't easy,

it flows underground,

it's dammed and jammed

and held down by angers and grudges

hard old sludge that won't budge



But is love obsolete?

https://elsasemporium.com/is-love-obsolete.html

You know your own answer. No.

You decide, maybe you’d like to take a look at one or another of the love poems.

Love Gamble

Not today. You don’t feel like a gamble.

Time for the House by the River

You don’t like the idea of a house by a river. You think of flooded basements.

What Are You Doing On Valentine’s Day?

That could go anywhere.

You decide to find out where it goes.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted April 17, 2024