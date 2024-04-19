You weren’t drawn to Love Gamble or The House by the River. You hope that What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? will not be too sweet. You remember being in a packed restaurant on Valentine’s Day, every table taken. The noise was deafening. People didn’t look like they were having a great time - or maybe that was just you. You aren’t a fan of noisy crowded restaurants.

You go to the page.

https://elsasemporium.com/valentines-day.html

No, this poem will definitely not be too sweet.

what are you doing on Valentine's Day

when your sweetheart is no one

when you see others play



when flowers are sprouting

but not in your yard

when hearts are all over

except in your cards

So what’s going on on that Valentine’s Day?

.what are you doing

on Valentine's Day

when you’re not romantic

when the day’s just a day

when your nights are alone



no cards hearts and flowers

no call from a lover

a book in the bedroom

a book about horror

a book about war

about medieval warfare

no chivalry just bloodshed

Well, a book in the bedroom, a book about horror, a book about war - that is one way of spending Valentine’s Day.

You don’t even own a book about medieval warfare - no chivalry just bloodshed. And you don’t think you’ll be getting one.

Should you get your own copy of the poem? A small stack of mini-books has been starting to build up at home.

You decide not to.

On your way out, you stop at the cash. “I haven’t been lucky,” you tell the woman at the cash, with her perpetual stack of books beside her. “I was looking for a good love poem. I liked the title, What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? So I gave it a try. That’s not a love poem. Any suggestions? Not too sweet, though.”

“Hmmm,” she goes, in her slow way. She tilts her head, as if that made thinking easier. “Hmmm.” She pauses for a moment more. “You might want to try The Warmth Within. Or Easy in the Morning Light. Not too sweet. But very happy. There’s also Ready to Settle. More happiness. Contentment.”

“As for Valentine’s Day,” she continues, “you’re right. It’s not a love poem. All the same, you might want to go to the Cafe and listen to it.”

To be continued …



Posted April 17, 2024