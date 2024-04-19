A STORY. 35. VALENTINE'S DAY
You weren’t drawn to Love Gamble or The House by the River. You hope that What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? will not be too sweet. You remember being in a packed restaurant on Valentine’s Day, every table taken. The noise was deafening. People didn’t look like they were having a great time - or maybe that was just you. You aren’t a fan of noisy crowded restaurants.
You go to the page.
https://elsasemporium.com/valentines-day.html
No, this poem will definitely not be too sweet.
what are you doing on Valentine's Day
when your sweetheart is no one
when you see others play
when flowers are sprouting
but not in your yard
when hearts are all over
except in your cards
So what’s going on on that Valentine’s Day?
.what are you doing
on Valentine's Day
when you’re not romantic
when the day’s just a day
when your nights are alone
no cards hearts and flowers
no call from a lover
a book in the bedroom
a book about horror
a book about war
about medieval warfare
no chivalry just bloodshed
Well, a book in the bedroom, a book about horror, a book about war - that is one way of spending Valentine’s Day.
You don’t even own a book about medieval warfare - no chivalry just bloodshed. And you don’t think you’ll be getting one.
Should you get your own copy of the poem? A small stack of mini-books has been starting to build up at home.
You decide not to.
On your way out, you stop at the cash. “I haven’t been lucky,” you tell the woman at the cash, with her perpetual stack of books beside her. “I was looking for a good love poem. I liked the title, What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? So I gave it a try. That’s not a love poem. Any suggestions? Not too sweet, though.”
“Hmmm,” she goes, in her slow way. She tilts her head, as if that made thinking easier. “Hmmm.” She pauses for a moment more. “You might want to try The Warmth Within. Or Easy in the Morning Light. Not too sweet. But very happy. There’s also Ready to Settle. More happiness. Contentment.”
“As for Valentine’s Day,” she continues, “you’re right. It’s not a love poem. All the same, you might want to go to the Cafe and listen to it.”
To be continued …
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted April 17, 2024