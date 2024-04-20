You think about the suggestion to go to the Cafe and listen to What are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? You shake your head slowly. That’s not what you feel like doing. It just doesn’t appeal to you, Valentine’s Day spent reading:

a book about horror

a book about war

about medieval warfare

no chivalry just bloodshed

But the other suggestions - The Warmth Within, Easy in the Morning Light, and Ready to Settle - those appeal to you.

Instead of doing what you usually do, leaving the old bookstore after you’ve read a poem, the poem echoing inside you, you decide to go back to the comfortable armchair. Which of the poems will it be? You like the sound of Easy in the Morning Light.

You sit down, pick up MOMENTS, and relax into the armchair. You open the book to the table of contents. There it is:

Yes, this is what you want.

with you beside me

I know where I belong

I'm easy



I sleep again easy

because I trust our love

rest in our love



Easy in the morning

as we rest side by side

Easy as I'm sleeping

knowing we belong so so easy

easy

You keep reading.

Easy in the evening

as we stroll arm in arm

Easy as we're playing

fetch with the dog in the park so so easy

easy because we trust our love

rest in our love I love you so much so so easy

easy

Is that possible, you wonder. It feels possible. Reading the words, you are there, with that feeling of a moment of good settled loving.

You’d like some more.

But you decide, enough for now.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

