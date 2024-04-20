A STORY. 36. EASY IN THE MORNING LIGHT
You think about the suggestion to go to the Cafe and listen to What are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? You shake your head slowly. That’s not what you feel like doing. It just doesn’t appeal to you, Valentine’s Day spent reading:
a book about horror
a book about war
about medieval warfare
no chivalry just bloodshed
But the other suggestions - The Warmth Within, Easy in the Morning Light, and Ready to Settle - those appeal to you.
Instead of doing what you usually do, leaving the old bookstore after you’ve read a poem, the poem echoing inside you, you decide to go back to the comfortable armchair. Which of the poems will it be? You like the sound of Easy in the Morning Light.
You sit down, pick up MOMENTS, and relax into the armchair. You open the book to the table of contents. There it is:
Yes, this is what you want.
with you beside me
I know where I belong
I'm easy
I sleep again easy
because I trust our love
rest in our love
Easy in the morning
as we rest side by side
Easy as I'm sleeping
knowing we belong
so so easy
easy
You keep reading.
Easy in the evening
as we stroll arm in arm
Easy as we're playing
fetch with the dog in the park
so so easy
easy
because we trust our love
rest in our love
I love you so much
so so easy
easy
Is that possible, you wonder. It feels possible. Reading the words, you are there, with that feeling of a moment of good settled loving.
You’d like some more.
But you decide, enough for now.
To be continued …
