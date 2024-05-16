You’ve decided to follow the suggestion of the woman at the bookshop, and visit the Cafe once more. Zee’s Cafe Cafe. Across the road, down the lane, in the field.

You enter. It’s drizzling outside. Inside the lighting is warm and cozy. The floorboards creak, just like at the bookstore.

You stop to look at the menu, written high up on a large dark-green chalk board behind the counter. At least a dozen coffees and teas. Plus shortbread, croissants, scones. Sandwiches on baguettes. Fresh daily! it says on the menu.

This time you order a scone to go with the chai. It comes with clotted cream in a small glass jar.and jam. You take them over to a booth, make yourself comfortable.

Now outside the rain is streaming down. There are distant rumblings of thunder. The sky is dark grey.

You decide you will be staying a while at the Cafe. Lots of time to listen to I Welcome Love.

To be continued. …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



