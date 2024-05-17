It’s the author. An urgent bit of news has come in, then an urgent request. It’s so very important to pass on the information and the request, and to answer messages. I almost put aside, yet once more, the second-hand bookstore and Zee’s Cafe Cafe. I almost put aside I Welcome Love.

Then the words come into my head.

Is it ever the right time?

The voice in my head sounds tired. Discouraged.

I stop. The words are from Is Love Obsolete?

I start hearing more words from Is Love Obsolete?

Has it ever been the right time,

has it ever been that love is fine,

that love flourishes Not just something we visit,

like tourists visit the museum Yes that's the famous Mona Lisa

Yes that's the naked David

Yes ... that's love,

I think there behind the Etruscan caskets

And then more words.

Easy to defeat love

easy to treat it as debris underfoot

easy to bury love

not easy to hurry love

Finally, the last words.

No, love's not obsolete

It's just sometimes obscenely hard to love well

https://elsasemporium.com/is-love-obsolete.html

It’s not only obscenely hard to love well. With all that’s going on - from all I hear we’re facing the end of the world as I’ve known it, maybe within a couple of years there will be the end of humanity with full human DNA, not altered by nanobots and other advanced self-assembling technology - anyway, with all that’s going on, often it’s hard to care about everyday living and loving. After all, maybe in a couple of years, if my own DNA is altered enough, I won’t be able to appreciate poems like Is Love Obsolete and I Welcome Love. That’s what’s planned, from all I know - the death of natural earth life.

I think of Zee’s Cafe Cafe, a few regulars with books and laptops, sipping whatever they’re enjoying, rain pouring outside. And “you,” the scone melting in your mouth, getting ready to listen to I Welcome Love. Everyday life, as if it will be continuing forever.

There will always be urgent news, urgent requests. I decide that, as so often, I will do what I can.

And I will keep some of that precious thing - time - for everyday life.

To be continued. …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted May 17, 2024