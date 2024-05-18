Outside, the rain is pouring. But you’re not outside. You’re in Zee’s Cafe Cafe, warm and cozy. You’ve sipped your chai, spread clotted cream and jam on the scone, taken a bite. Delicious. You savor the scone melting in your mouth.

You take another sip of chai, and then another, let out a sigh of complete contentment.

Not long after, you get out a quarter. Time for I Welcome Love:

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xEArXk8xKfMY/

I welcome love

the dance of love

the touch of love

the flame

that does not burn

but warms the heart body soul



I welcome love

with open arms, with open heart

with loving eyes

I take part

in the dance of love

the game of love

loving touches

loving holds



love comes, love goes

And then the ending . . .

I welcome love

warm loving touch

warm loving hold

I welcome love

a warm love

that stays and grows

You take a sip of chai, and wonder. The words keep playing in your head.

I welcome love

the dance of love

the touch of love

To be continued . . .



Posted May 18, 2024