A STORY. 48. TIME TO LISTEN
Outside, the rain is pouring. But you’re not outside. You’re in Zee’s Cafe Cafe, warm and cozy. You’ve sipped your chai, spread clotted cream and jam on the scone, taken a bite. Delicious. You savor the scone melting in your mouth.
You take another sip of chai, and then another, let out a sigh of complete contentment.
Not long after, you get out a quarter. Time for I Welcome Love:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xEArXk8xKfMY/
I welcome love
the dance of love
the touch of love
the flame
that does not burn
but warms the heart body soul
I welcome love
with open arms, with open heart
with loving eyes
I take part
in the dance of love
the game of love
loving touches
loving holds
love comes, love goes
And then the ending . . .
I welcome love
warm loving touch
warm loving hold
I welcome love
a warm love
that stays and grows
You take a sip of chai, and wonder. The words keep playing in your head.
I welcome love
the dance of love
the touch of love
To be continued . . .
Posted May 18, 2024