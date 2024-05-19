A STORY. 49. DO YOU WELCOME LOVE?
Inside the warm and cozy Cafe, you’ve listened to I Welcome Love:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xEArXk8xKfMY/
You’ve come to the question: Do you welcome love?
There’s a lot that’s good in your life. There’s a lot that’s threatening, dangerous, even deadly, in the world around you. Where, in all this, is love - romantic love?
Words from the song play inside you:
I welcome love
the dance of love
the touch of love
the flame
that does not burn
but warms the heart body soul
I welcome love
with open arms, with open heart
with loving eyes
I take part
in the dance of love
the game of love
loving touches
loving holds
You remember the opening words from Is Love Obsolete:
It’s Valentine’s Day.
A friend emails:
Roses are red.
Is love obsolete?
Devotion's passé,
but affection's so sweet.
Affection - more than sweet. Affection, caring, liking, warmth - essential.
But what about love?
You’ve noticed another song on the jukebox. What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? You remember reading that poem.
https://elsasemporium.com/valentines-day.html
what are you doing on Valentine's Day
when your sweetheart is no one
when you see others play
when flowers are sprouting
but not in your yard
when hearts are all over
except in your cards
You remember there was a book in the bedroom,
a book about horror
a book about war
about medieval warfare
no chivalry just bloodshed
Not very welcoming of love.
And you? Do you welcome love?
You think again of the world around you. You see very little romantic love,
the dance of love
the game of love
loving touches
loving holds
You decide to put in a quarter and listen to What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day:
To be continued . . .
Posted May 19, 2024