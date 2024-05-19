Inside the warm and cozy Cafe, you’ve listened to I Welcome Love:

You’ve come to the question: Do you welcome love?

There’s a lot that’s good in your life. There’s a lot that’s threatening, dangerous, even deadly, in the world around you. Where, in all this, is love - romantic love?

Words from the song play inside you:

I welcome love

the dance of love

the touch of love

the flame

that does not burn

but warms the heart body soul



I welcome love

with open arms, with open heart

with loving eyes

I take part

in the dance of love

the game of love

loving touches

loving holds

You remember the opening words from Is Love Obsolete:

It’s Valentine’s Day. A friend emails: Roses are red.

Is love obsolete?

Devotion's passé,

but affection's so sweet.

Affection - more than sweet. Affection, caring, liking, warmth - essential.

But what about love?

You’ve noticed another song on the jukebox. What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day? You remember reading that poem.

what are you doing on Valentine's Day

when your sweetheart is no one

when you see others play when flowers are sprouting

but not in your yard

when hearts are all over

except in your cards

You remember there was a book in the bedroom,

a book about horror

a book about war

about medieval warfare

no chivalry just bloodshed

Not very welcoming of love.

And you? Do you welcome love?

You think again of the world around you. You see very little romantic love,

the dance of love

the game of love

loving touches

loving holds

You decide to put in a quarter and listen to What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day:

To be continued . . .



