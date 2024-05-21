A STORY. 50. MORE RAIN, MORE WONDERING
You’ve listened to What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day.
what are you doing on Valentine's Day
when your sweetheart is no one
You don’t have any set answer to what to do when your sweetheart is no one. A book in the bedroom sounds like a good idea, though not a book about medieval warfare.
It’s still raining heavily. Thunder is still rumbling. Your chai is finished. So is your delicious scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam.
You stand up, stretch, head for the counter, ask for another chai.
“Why don’t you just take a pot,” suggests the smiling young woman behind the counter. “You’ve already had one chai, so I’ll just charge you the difference.”
It sounds like a good idea to you. Another scone also sounds like a good idea.
Soon you’re back in your booth.
You sip chai and mull over the question.
what are you doing on Valentine's Day
when your sweetheart is no one
You listen to the song again.
It used to feel so urgent, to find love. Now . . . You wonder, has the desire burnt out, like a fire that hasn’t been fed for a long time?
You remember the first song you listened to at the Cafe. It Hurts When You Break a Leg or a Heart.
Now there’s no heart ache, no heart break.
You wonder, has love passed you by? Forever?
It’s still raining hard.
You decide to find some other song.
You notice
Walking with John Lennon
Also
Cards on the Table
And then there is
We’ve Just Begun . . . Defending Freedom
Or what about
Walking with the Devil
Those titles pull you, like a breath of fresh air. It’s time for something other than love.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted May 21, 2024