You’ve listened to What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day.

what are you doing on Valentine's Day

when your sweetheart is no one

You don’t have any set answer to what to do when your sweetheart is no one. A book in the bedroom sounds like a good idea, though not a book about medieval warfare.

It’s still raining heavily. Thunder is still rumbling. Your chai is finished. So is your delicious scone with clotted cream and strawberry jam.

You stand up, stretch, head for the counter, ask for another chai.

“Why don’t you just take a pot,” suggests the smiling young woman behind the counter. “You’ve already had one chai, so I’ll just charge you the difference.”

It sounds like a good idea to you. Another scone also sounds like a good idea.

Soon you’re back in your booth.

You sip chai and mull over the question.

what are you doing on Valentine's Day

when your sweetheart is no one

You listen to the song again.

It used to feel so urgent, to find love. Now . . . You wonder, has the desire burnt out, like a fire that hasn’t been fed for a long time?

You remember the first song you listened to at the Cafe. It Hurts When You Break a Leg or a Heart.

Now there’s no heart ache, no heart break.

You wonder, has love passed you by? Forever?

It’s still raining hard.

You decide to find some other song.

You notice

Walking with John Lennon

Also

Cards on the Table

And then there is

We’ve Just Begun . . . Defending Freedom

Or what about

Walking with the Devil

Those titles pull you, like a breath of fresh air. It’s time for something other than love.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted May 21, 2024