You’ve listened to enough about love. And you’ve wondered enough about love Time for something different. You flip through the options on the jukebox in your booth.

We’ve Just Begun . . .

You like it that it’s not about . . . we’ve just begun falling in love.

Instead . . .

We’ve Just Begun . . . Defending Freedom.

That’s a welcome change.

And then there’s Walking with the Devil. That also attracts your attention.

Defending Freedom - that's something you care about. As for Walking with the Devil - you know that’s a popular activity with lots of people. And not just walking with the devil. Deep in cahoots with the every kind of nastiness.

You look outside. It’s still raining hard. But in the distance you see a thin bright line of sky. The end of the storm clouds. Pretty soon the sky will be clearing and the rain will be stopping.

In the meantime, plenty of time to listen to at least We’ve Just Begun . . . Defending Freedom.

You put in your quarter. You push play. You hear the roar of the crowd.

okay, all you ladies and gentlemen

and all you who are not ladies and gentlemen

all you whoever you are

yeah welcome and I got to tell you

we've just begun . . . we had slavery

and it's gone we had no votes for women

that's done we had no gay rights

now that's been won yeah but we've just begun

what we now have to take on and what is that? defending freedom

You like that. The song makes it sound easy. One thing after another. Won. You know it isn’t that easy. Still, defending freedom - you’re all for that.

You listen to the whole piece.

we're not quitting when are we quitting when it's done

You like that ending - which isn’t an ending.

The whole ending holds you.

make the West great

make each country great

make the world great we're going on

we've just begun

we're not quitting

until it's done no we've got what it takes

we're going on

we're not done

we've just begun

we have just begun

we're going on yeah we're not quitting no we're not quitting when are we quitting when it's done

You appreciate the words and the feeling.

But something about the piece feels a little strange to you. No mention of mandates or lockdowns or deaths from the jab or chemtrails or the power grabs of the UN and the WHO. Mainly the dangers of Islam. You agree with that. But still, no mention of global predators behind it all, or that all wars are bankers wars. Instead Islam and more Islam. Nothing about any virus or the urgency to leave the UN. Or the possible end of the natural world through our blood being taken over and the sky being darkened. Through people being basically farmed. And now culled.

You check the date of the piece. 2015.

That explains it.

A lot of water under the bridge since then. Lots of very dangerous water. And dangerous creatures emerging from it.

You think of a book you noticed recently A quiet book. On the Ethical Implications of the Farming of Humans.

Not many people had any idea that humans quite possibly were being farmed. It’s still hard for you to believe that could be possible.

You play the piece again:

You love the feel of the piece - warriors for freedom.

But the piece certainly seems to see a much simpler world than the one you’re living in.

Also it’s no longer, We’ve Just Begun. Now, from all you see, you’re in the middle of things with lots more people waking up, on the side of freedom.

On the other side, ever more wars, and the threat of even bigger wars. And ever more millions of people pouring into the US and Europe.

You look outside. The rain is still coming down, but not nearly as hard. There’s not just a thin line of sky in the distance, but a big section of sky.

The second scone is gone. You’ve had more than enough chai.

You could go out into the rain, which is tapering. You’d rather wait.

You have time for Walking with the Devil.

You hunt for another quarter.

To be continued . . .

A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted June 2, 2024