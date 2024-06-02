A STORY. 51. WE'VE JUST BEGUN
You’ve listened to enough about love. And you’ve wondered enough about love Time for something different. You flip through the options on the jukebox in your booth.
We’ve Just Begun . . .
You like it that it’s not about . . . we’ve just begun falling in love.
Instead . . .
We’ve Just Begun . . . Defending Freedom.
That’s a welcome change.
And then there’s Walking with the Devil. That also attracts your attention.
Defending Freedom - that's something you care about. As for Walking with the Devil - you know that’s a popular activity with lots of people. And not just walking with the devil. Deep in cahoots with the every kind of nastiness.
You look outside. It’s still raining hard. But in the distance you see a thin bright line of sky. The end of the storm clouds. Pretty soon the sky will be clearing and the rain will be stopping.
In the meantime, plenty of time to listen to at least We’ve Just Begun . . . Defending Freedom.
You put in your quarter. You push play. You hear the roar of the crowd.
okay, all you ladies and gentlemen
and all you who are not ladies and gentlemen
all you whoever you are
yeah welcome
and I got to tell you
we've just begun . . .
we had slavery
and it's gone
we had no votes for women
that's done
we had no gay rights
now that's been won
yeah
but we've just begun
what we now have to take on
and what is that?
defending freedom
You like that. The song makes it sound easy. One thing after another. Won. You know it isn’t that easy. Still, defending freedom - you’re all for that.
You listen to the whole piece.
we're not quitting
when are we quitting
when it's done
You like that ending - which isn’t an ending.
The whole ending holds you.
make the West great
make each country great
make the world great
we're going on
we've just begun
we're not quitting
until it's done
no
we've got what it takes
we're going on
we're not done
we've just begun
we have just begun
we're going on
yeah
we're not quitting
no
we're not quitting
when are we quitting
when it's done
You appreciate the words and the feeling.
But something about the piece feels a little strange to you. No mention of mandates or lockdowns or deaths from the jab or chemtrails or the power grabs of the UN and the WHO. Mainly the dangers of Islam. You agree with that. But still, no mention of global predators behind it all, or that all wars are bankers wars. Instead Islam and more Islam. Nothing about any virus or the urgency to leave the UN. Or the possible end of the natural world through our blood being taken over and the sky being darkened. Through people being basically farmed. And now culled.
You check the date of the piece. 2015.
That explains it.
A lot of water under the bridge since then. Lots of very dangerous water. And dangerous creatures emerging from it.
You think of a book you noticed recently A quiet book. On the Ethical Implications of the Farming of Humans.
Not many people had any idea that humans quite possibly were being farmed. It’s still hard for you to believe that could be possible.
You play the piece again:
You love the feel of the piece - warriors for freedom.
But the piece certainly seems to see a much simpler world than the one you’re living in.
Also it’s no longer, We’ve Just Begun. Now, from all you see, you’re in the middle of things with lots more people waking up, on the side of freedom.
On the other side, ever more wars, and the threat of even bigger wars. And ever more millions of people pouring into the US and Europe.
You look outside. The rain is still coming down, but not nearly as hard. There’s not just a thin line of sky in the distance, but a big section of sky.
The second scone is gone. You’ve had more than enough chai.
You could go out into the rain, which is tapering. You’d rather wait.
You have time for Walking with the Devil.
You hunt for another quarter.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted June 2, 2024