The last words of We’ve Just Begun are echoing inside you.

we've got what it takes

we're going on

we're not done

we've just begun

we have just begun

we're going on yeah we're not quitting no we're not quitting when are we quitting when it's done

we're not quitting

when are we quitting

when it's done

That’s what has to be, you know. No quitting until it’s done.

You look outside. The rain is quitting. The distant sky is clearing. There’s still rain coming down, but it isn’t a downpour. All the same, you’d rather sit warm and dry in the Cafe, until it’s stopped.

Plus there’s another title that pulls you.

Walking with the Devil.

So many of the people around - walking with the devil - most of them nice people, going along. But the higher up they are, the more they are not nice people. They know what they’re doing.

You put in another quarter in the jukebox. You start listening.

Justin Trudeau,

Canadian Prime Minister,

Admirer of Castro



Fidel Castro,

Communist Dictator,

Mass Murderer . . .

You like the way the piece starts.

You keep listening. To the words and the music.

walking

walking with the devil

walking

singing hallelujah walking with the devil

singing peace and love walking with the devil it's not all right

by me walking with the devil

head buried in the sand

walking with the devil

smiling, hand in hand it's not all right

it's not all right

it's not all right

by me

by anyone

it's just not all right

You come to names and figures.

Ho Chi Minh

just another Communist dictator

death toll: 1-3 million Vladimir Lenin

just another Communist dictator

death toll: 17 million Mao Tse Tung

just another Communist dictator

death toll: 40-80 million Joseph Stalin

just another Communist dictator

death toll: 20-60 million F.D.R.

American president

and friend of "Uncle Joe" Stalin just another useful idiot useful idiot definition:

someone useful to evil walking with danger

singing hallelujah

walking with evil

singing peace and love

The words stir you. So much walking with evil. And so many people not seeing.

Not so easy getting the devil to stop walking around when so many people are eager to walk with him, and even more people won’t see what’s going on.

You can feel yourself pulled into the world of the piece. Injustices staring you in the face. Smiling denial.

walking with the devil

head buried in the sand

smiling, hand in hand

with the devil it's not all right

it's not all right

it's not all right

by me it's not all right

it's not all right

by anyone godammit

it's just plain not all right

No it isn’t.

The piece ends.

You look outside and see the rain has stopped.

There’s something special about the air after a good rainfall. It’s cool. Clear. You’re ready to get out into it.

Both pieces are loud in your head.

Everything else is gone. Love. Tenderness. Heart ache.

How to have space for those very different worlds?

To be continued . . .



Posted June 4, 2024