A STORY. 52. WALKING WITH THE DEVIL
The last words of We’ve Just Begun are echoing inside you.
we've got what it takes
we're going on
we're not done
we've just begun
we have just begun
we're going on
yeah
we're not quitting
no
we're not quitting
when are we quitting
when it's done
we're not quitting
when are we quitting
when it's done
That’s what has to be, you know. No quitting until it’s done.
You look outside. The rain is quitting. The distant sky is clearing. There’s still rain coming down, but it isn’t a downpour. All the same, you’d rather sit warm and dry in the Cafe, until it’s stopped.
Plus there’s another title that pulls you.
Walking with the Devil.
So many of the people around - walking with the devil - most of them nice people, going along. But the higher up they are, the more they are not nice people. They know what they’re doing.
You put in another quarter in the jukebox. You start listening.
Justin Trudeau,
Canadian Prime Minister,
Admirer of Castro
Fidel Castro,
Communist Dictator,
Mass Murderer . . .
You like the way the piece starts.
You keep listening. To the words and the music.
walking
walking with the devil
walking
singing hallelujah
walking with the devil
singing peace and love
walking with the devil
it's not all right
by me
walking with the devil
head buried in the sand
walking with the devil
smiling, hand in hand
it's not all right
it's not all right
it's not all right
by me
by anyone
it's just not all right
You come to names and figures.
Ho Chi Minh
just another Communist dictator
death toll: 1-3 million
Vladimir Lenin
just another Communist dictator
death toll: 17 million
Mao Tse Tung
just another Communist dictator
death toll: 40-80 million
Joseph Stalin
just another Communist dictator
death toll: 20-60 million
F.D.R.
American president
and friend of "Uncle Joe" Stalin
just another useful idiot
useful idiot definition:
someone useful to evil
walking with danger
singing hallelujah
walking with evil
singing peace and love
The words stir you. So much walking with evil. And so many people not seeing.
Not so easy getting the devil to stop walking around when so many people are eager to walk with him, and even more people won’t see what’s going on.
You can feel yourself pulled into the world of the piece. Injustices staring you in the face. Smiling denial.
walking with the devil
head buried in the sand
smiling, hand in hand
with the devil
it's not all right
it's not all right
it's not all right
by me
it's not all right
it's not all right
by anyone
godammit
it's just plain not all right
No it isn’t.
The piece ends.
You look outside and see the rain has stopped.
There’s something special about the air after a good rainfall. It’s cool. Clear. You’re ready to get out into it.
Both pieces are loud in your head.
Everything else is gone. Love. Tenderness. Heart ache.
How to have space for those very different worlds?
To be continued . . .
Posted June 4, 2024