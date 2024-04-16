My Dreams and I - that has a sense of urgency.

I know what pulls me from that piece to My Own Lucky Penny. We all need a lucky penny, at least from time to time. Something that can turn everything around.

https://elsasemporium.com/lucky-penny.html

I found my own lucky penny

dropped by me

by lucky me

it snuck from my pocket

I’m glad it slipped

and dropped there 'cuz now I’ve found

I’ve found

my own lucky penny

I smile. This is a new twist on lucky pennies. And very like me: I have such a strong desire to share.

I keep reading this poem I wrote 20 years ago. I’ve never forgotten it, unlike My Dreams and I.

it’s back in my pocket

I don’t know,

should it stop there

or should I spend it,

share my luck

my lucky lucky penny

I think back to the urgency of My Dreams and I.

Is it the right time to share the luck?

I definitely don’t think it’s a good idea to pass it to someone else. I’ve found that lucky pennies are in short supply.

I like the lightness of the poem. Maybe that’s why I’ve never forgotten it.

And I think of what I’m doing here - sharing in a way that is building this strange evolving story.

oooo my lucky penny

don’t know how

the story will end I make a wish,

holding the penny

make a wish

for luck never-ending

with my luck,

my lucky penny

I don’t know how this story will end. I do wish for luck never-ending - for you, for me, for the story, for all of us. I know what a very hard place we’re in. Luck never-ending? I wish that, from all the possible futures, we move toward one where this planet is ours and we live in peace and plenty.

Enough for now.

Time to get back to the old bookstore.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted April 16, 2024