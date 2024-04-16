A STORY. 32. MY OWN LUCKY PENNY
My Dreams and I - that has a sense of urgency.
I know what pulls me from that piece to My Own Lucky Penny. We all need a lucky penny, at least from time to time. Something that can turn everything around.
I found my own lucky penny
dropped by me
by lucky me
it snuck from my pocket
I’m glad it slipped
and dropped there
'cuz now I’ve found
I’ve found
my own lucky penny
I smile. This is a new twist on lucky pennies. And very like me: I have such a strong desire to share.
I keep reading this poem I wrote 20 years ago. I’ve never forgotten it, unlike My Dreams and I.
it’s back in my pocket
I don’t know,
should it stop there
or should I spend it,
share my luck
my lucky lucky penny
I think back to the urgency of My Dreams and I.
Is it the right time to share the luck?
I definitely don’t think it’s a good idea to pass it to someone else. I’ve found that lucky pennies are in short supply.
I like the lightness of the poem. Maybe that’s why I’ve never forgotten it.
And I think of what I’m doing here - sharing in a way that is building this strange evolving story.
oooo my lucky penny
don’t know how
the story will end
I make a wish,
holding the penny
make a wish
for luck never-ending
with my luck,
my lucky penny
I don’t know how this story will end. I do wish for luck never-ending - for you, for me, for the story, for all of us. I know what a very hard place we’re in. Luck never-ending? I wish that, from all the possible futures, we move toward one where this planet is ours and we live in peace and plenty.
Enough for now.
Time to get back to the old bookstore.
To be continued …
Posted April 16, 2024