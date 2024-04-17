You’ve been sitting in the comfortable old armchair for a while, undecided. What will it be today? There has been 8 O’Clock

eight o'clock

the best time

the very best time

And then Gray Morning

even the dog is napping

while daylight is wrapping

grayness 'round my bones

There has been Gentle Rain and Heavy Rain and Heavy Breezes.

But what pulls you today?

You’ve looked at the books of love poetry. No, not any of those, not today.

One title pulls you more than any of the others. Is Love Obsolete?

Good question, you think. You think about the world around you. You’ve been hearing a lot about the worldwide raising of vibrations. Not a lot about good old-fashioned love.

So, Is Love Obsolete?

You turn to find whatever you will find.

https://elsasemporium.com/is-love-obsolete.html

What you come to is not what you rather expected.

Is love obsolete?

Are feet obsolete?

Are treats obsolete?

Is life obsolete?



Is love obsolete?

Obscene, the suggestion -

though most live

with just the suggestion of love

You stop.

You think about it.

You agree. That’s what you’re seeing around you. Most people living with just the suggestion of love, if even that.

All the same …

What a question -

is love obsolete?



Has it ever been the right time,

has it ever been that love is fine,

that love flourishes



Not just something we visit,

like tourists visit the museum

Love just visited …

You’ve seen that.

You read on and then stop again …

Love isn't easy,

it flows underground,

it's dammed and jammed

and held down by angers and grudges

hard old sludge that won't budge



But is love obsolete?

The poem goes on.

You know the answer that is coming.

And yes, it’s the answer you expect.

No, love's not obsolete

It's just sometimes obscenely hard to love well

You reread the poem …

https://elsasemporium.com/is-love-obsolete.html

You sit a while longer. Yes, loving well hasn’t been easy for you.

To be continued …



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted April 17, 2024