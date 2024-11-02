It’s cold, windy and dark. Five minutes to eight. Your timing is exactly right. You don’t like to get somewhere late. And you don’t like to get somewhere early.

There are little lights on both sides of the path leading to Zee’s Cafe Cafe. There is warm golden light coming from the windows.

You’re at the door. You reach for the handle, turn it, enter.

It’s warm. And full of the buzz of voices. You pause not far from the door, and count. You get to twenty people, not including yourself. Some look like students. One mother with a stroller, holiding the baby on her lap. And a good number of people around your age.

There’s an empty table near the back. You sit there.

The woman from the bookstore gets up. No one pays any attention. So she shakes a bell, and it rings. That helps, but not enough. So she shakes it a second time. The room becomes quiet enough for her to start. She thanks everyone for caring enough about the proposed law to show up. She holds up a stack of fliers. She thanks someone called Will for making up the fliers. There’s a smattering of applause.

“I won’t keep you long,” she continues. “Two songs. Then Pamela going over - 5 minutes - what’s wrong with the proposed law - a reminder about what you can tell people. Then a special guest. On right and wrong. Because we’re here because a lot is going wrong. 5 minutes. Then one more piece, Just One String. And finally, what we’re all here for - signing up for the parking lot blitz. I want to thank everyone who takes part. The paper with sign-up times is already being passed around. Try to get two people for any time. I’ve never done this. Same for most of you. I expect it will be easier if we’re not alone. ”

Someone who looks about ninety is coming to join her on the tiny stage at the front. He has a guitar. It takes him a while to get settled. Then, a chord.

Even before he starts to sing, you know the song. We Shall Overcome. You haven’t heard it for decades.

You listen. You’re back to being twenty, at a long-ago protest. So very different. Huge. Many speakers who took a long time.

The singer finishes. Applause.

You think of the words you heard in your head, about 8 o’clock being the best time.

eight o'clock

eight o'clock

the best time

the very best time



evening shadows

porchlights bright

evening walking

dog by my side

no longer hungry

not yet tired



eight o'clock

and I'm just fine

You are feeling pretty fine.

To be continued . . .



