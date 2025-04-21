It’s the author, for once.

This is where the pause began:

You almost turn the page to whatever poem is next, then shake your head a bit. You’d prefer to let The Gently Falling Rain roll around in your mind a bit longer. You close Love Poems for You. Before you leave the bookstore, you buy a copy of the poem. You could buy the whole book, but you like having the poem just on its own. You know you will be back the next day. There are lots of other poems and you’re looking forward to the next one, whatever it is.

But day after day passed by, more than a month of days, and you have not been back, because I, the author, have been caught up in huge changes, in a home in a new country, far from the country that has been home most of my life, the country where I still have a home.

In the month that has just passed, I’ve been to my longtime home, and now am back in this new place.

I now have three of my cats in this new country. One is lying stretched out on the table. Another is sprawled on the couch behind me. The third is curled in a tray on the kitchen counter.

For the first time in over a month, there has been quiet for a few days. Easter. Passover.

The world went quiet.

Tomorrow things start up again.

But much is in place now.

And this evening, you will turn to the next poem.

It would be a betrayal not to get back to you and the bookstore.

Something has happened. Something has changed.

Eagerness! You never would have imagined yourself eager to read a love poem. Well, it’s true. You do feel a twinge of eagerness.

To be continued . . .

