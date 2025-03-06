You’ve decided to stay just a bit longer, nice and warm, in your cozy nook at the used bookstore. You’ve decided to read another love poem.

You shake your head and laugh at yourself just a tiny bit.

You don’t know what it is. You’ve never wanted to read love poems. In fact you’ve never been big on poetry.

But something has shifted inside you. You’re looking forward to reading the next love poem.

You know what you’re feeling. Eagerness.

You laugh to yourself again. Eagerness! You never would have imagined yourself eager to read a love poem.

Well, it’s true. You do feel a twinge of eagerness.

You turn to The Gently Falling Rain.

You like this poem very much.

You like this poem very very much.

You read it again.

You almost turn the page to whatever poem is next, then shake your head a bit. You’d prefer to let The Gently Falling Rain roll around in your mind a bit longer.

You close Love Poems for You.

Before you leave the bookstore, you buy a copy of the poem. You could buy the whole book, but you like having the poem just on its own.

You know you will be back the next day.

There are lots of other poems and you’re looking forward to the next one, whatever it is.

To be continued . . .

Posted February 6, 2025