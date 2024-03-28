A STORY. 19. YOU HAVE FOUND IT
You’re back in the bookshop. You’ve turned the handle with the sign, OPEN, hanging from it. You’ve opened the door with its small creak. The little bell above the door has tinkled.
The woman at the cash looks up from her book. You smile at her and nod.
Soon you’re settled in the comfortable old armchair. You pick up MOMENTS. You notice the title of the book below it. LOVE GAMBLE. You don’t feel that adventurous. Maybe another time. You open MOMENTS.
Will it be
Who Is This Person I Call Me?
What about
Comfy as a Pillow
Or
Restless
You’’re not feeling restless.
Whatever you have been looking for, you have the sense that you have found it, or part of it anyway.
You turn to
Comfy as a Pillow
To be continued . . .
_____________________
Posted March 28, 2024
_____________________
THE STORY SO FAR
A STORY. 1. THE BEGINNING
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/1-the-beginning-everything-has-a-beginning
A STORY. 2. AFTER THE BEGINNING.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-2-after-the-beginning
A STORY. 3. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-3-the-author-interjects
A STORY. 4. NEXT. ALMOST.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-4-next-almost
A STORY. 5. YOU CLOSE THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-5-you-close-the-book
A STORY. 6. YOU ARE BACK IN THE BOOKSHOP.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-6-back-in-the-bookshop
A STORY. 7. GENTLE RAIN
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-7-gentle-rain
A STORY. 8. YOU HAVE OPENED THE BOOK.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-8-you-have-opened-the-book
A STORY. 9. THE AUTHOR INTERJECTS A SECOND TIME.
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-9-the-author-interjects
A STORY. 10 . THE THIRD VISIT
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-10-the-third-visit
A STORY. 11. A EUREKA FROM THE AUTHOR
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-11-a-eureka-from-the-author
A STORY. 12. YOU TURN THE PAGE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-12-you-turn-the-page
A STORY. 13. YOU ARE BECOMING A REGULAR
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-13-you-are-becoming-a-regular
A STORY. 14. FOR THE FIRST TIME, YOU CHOOSE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-14-for-the-first-time-you-choose
A STORY. 15. IT HURTS WHEN WE BREAK A LEG OR A HEART
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-15-it-hurts-when-we-break
A STORY. 16. THE ARCHEOLOGIST UNEARTHS A TREASURE
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-16-the-archeologist-unearths
A STORY. 17. ACROSS THE ROAD, DOWN THE LANE, IN THE FIELD
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-17-across-the-road-down-the-lane
A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-18-the-music-plays
A STORY. 19. YOU HAVE FOUND IT
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-19-you-have-found-it