You’re back in the bookshop. You’ve turned the handle with the sign, OPEN, hanging from it. You’ve opened the door with its small creak. The little bell above the door has tinkled.

The woman at the cash looks up from her book. You smile at her and nod.

Soon you’re settled in the comfortable old armchair. You pick up MOMENTS. You notice the title of the book below it. LOVE GAMBLE. You don’t feel that adventurous. Maybe another time. You open MOMENTS.

Will it be

Who Is This Person I Call Me?

What about

Comfy as a Pillow

Or

Restless

You’’re not feeling restless.

Whatever you have been looking for, you have the sense that you have found it, or part of it anyway.

You turn to

Comfy as a Pillow

To be continued . . .

Posted March 28, 2024



