You’re in your special corner, in the comfortable old padded armchair. In your hands is Love Poems for You: The Touch of Love. You open it to the table of contents. Right after The Gently Falling Rain, you come to Time for the House by the River.

You pause. Love and loving in a house by the river.

It sounds so good.

Then you think of the words a bit more - a house by the river. You think of bugs in the evening. You think of damp. The basement - how can one ever keep it dry.

But you go back to reading. It doesn’t make sense to you, a house by the river, but somehow you want to have that house.

That house that lives inside me.

For a moment, that house lives inside you as well. And for you as well, for just that moment …

You lean back, close the book, close your eyes. You’re deeply quiet. You see the shyest violets in the twilight.

You breathe in the evening air.

You know you will never want to build, let alone live in, a house by the river. And yet just now, that’s what you want above all else.

It’s not about a house, you know that. It’s about loving.

To be continued . . .

Posted April 21, 2025