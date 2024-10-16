A STORY. 80. STEPS, SO MANY STEPS
The author once again.
I have just turned to I Can’t Cross the Gap, one of the earliest pieces I put online. Written: September 15, 1999. Online version completed: July 16, 2006.
The most important thing. I loved the piece - in fact, I loved all the pieces I put online. And I loved creating the webpage - in fact, I loved creating all the webpages.
It’s not easy to sustain that passion. It has ebbed and flowed, strong for years, then sometimes almost totally displaced by another passion - trying to understand the world and do what I can to make things better.
Lately I have come back to the creative pieces. And now I’m back to that past self.
Summer 2006. That was the summer I slowly developed my first site, day after day. I created a different image for each of the first word pieces. I had no idea how the site would develop.
https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/songs-about-loneliness.html
https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/songs-about-loneliness-2.html
There are 2 versions of the piece. In one I don’t sing. In the other I do. It’s been one of the things I’ve had to face. I just haven’t been gifted with a great singing voice.
Lots of effort went into the piece. Mine. The musician’s. Sound production. Finally me again, with the web page.
CAN'T CROSS THE GAP
words and vocals - Elsa Schieder
music, arrangement and keyboard - Yves Laporte
melody, "between the feeling and the fact" - Yves Laporte
melody, "I stand at the edge" - Elsa Schieder
melody, "between desire and dread" - Elsa Schieder
sound production - Yves Laporte (all initial work), Tim Alleyne (final initial edit), and Mark Corwin (final sound production)
I think of the poem now, where “you” is reading quietly. This past is invisible to “you.”.
I stand on a ledge
mountain peaks high
sheer rock straight down
I don't look down
can't go forward or back
I stand at the edge
look down
it's a sidewalk
the light changes
I still hold back
https://elsasemporium.com/cant-cross-the-gap.html
When I think of my writing, what I see most - beyond the initial writing - is the huge effort, over and over, to reach - so the words can reach people, can resonate in them.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted Oct 16, 2024