The author once again.

I have just turned to I Can’t Cross the Gap, one of the earliest pieces I put online. Written: September 15, 1999. Online version completed: July 16, 2006.

The most important thing. I loved the piece - in fact, I loved all the pieces I put online. And I loved creating the webpage - in fact, I loved creating all the webpages.

It’s not easy to sustain that passion. It has ebbed and flowed, strong for years, then sometimes almost totally displaced by another passion - trying to understand the world and do what I can to make things better.

Lately I have come back to the creative pieces. And now I’m back to that past self.

Summer 2006. That was the summer I slowly developed my first site, day after day. I created a different image for each of the first word pieces. I had no idea how the site would develop.

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/songs-about-loneliness.html

https://elsas-word-story-image-idea-music-emporium.com/songs-about-loneliness-2.html

There are 2 versions of the piece. In one I don’t sing. In the other I do. It’s been one of the things I’ve had to face. I just haven’t been gifted with a great singing voice.

Lots of effort went into the piece. Mine. The musician’s. Sound production. Finally me again, with the web page.

CAN'T CROSS THE GAP

words and vocals - Elsa Schieder

music, arrangement and keyboard - Yves Laporte

melody, "between the feeling and the fact" - Yves Laporte

melody, "I stand at the edge" - Elsa Schieder

melody, "between desire and dread" - Elsa Schieder

sound production - Yves Laporte (all initial work), Tim Alleyne (final initial edit), and Mark Corwin (final sound production)

I think of the poem now, where “you” is reading quietly. This past is invisible to “you.”.

I stand on a ledge

mountain peaks high

sheer rock straight down

I don't look down

can't go forward or back I stand at the edge

look down

it's a sidewalk

the light changes

I still hold back

https://elsasemporium.com/cant-cross-the-gap.html

When I think of my writing, what I see most - beyond the initial writing - is the huge effort, over and over, to reach - so the words can reach people, can resonate in them.

To be continued . . .



Posted Oct 16, 2024