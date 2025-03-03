You turn to the poem you chose to skip over. Confusion.

Confusion has never appealed to you.

This is someone so different from you. You’re very familiar with uncertainty. Very different from confusion.

Uncertainty. You know you need to find out more, to take your time until there is more evidence. You need to sift through things. What you hear may be confusing or contradictory. Maybe someone is lying. So you’re uncertain. It makes sense to be uncertain.

But there is no need for confusion.

You decide to keep reading anyway.

You agree that there is no solution but to wait.

As for the rest, It sounds to you very much like someone who wants things settled when it’s too early to have things settled.

Were you ever like that?

You remember impatience. You have been impatient at times. Even very impatient.

But that isn’t confusion.

You look at the poem again.

People are different. That’s what comes to mind. This sounds like someone with one part saying yes and another saying no.

This kind of thing gets settled, you think, remembering a time of uncertainty.

The outcome isn’t always what you’d most like, but things do get settled. Memories come back, vivid. And there may long continue to be a bit of a tug in the direction you haven’t taken. You remember that too.

But that isn’t the same as feeling confusion.

You decide maybe this has been enough for today.

But before closing the book, you turn back to the table of contents.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now

Posted March 3, 2025