The small bell above the door tinkles as you push the door open and enter the old bookstore. Words from The Gently Falling Rain echo inside you.

You have the poem at home, have read it so many time you have it memorized.

Each time you come to the last line, something softens inside you.

And now, what will you find today? You shake your head a bit. You have no idea, except that it will be another love poem.

To be continued . . .

Posted April 21, 2025