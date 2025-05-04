The House by the River kept living inside you for days.

Lines would come to mind with breakfast.

Most of the time, though, in the everyday world, you have gotten caught up in your own world, your own work. So many heaps of notes. Finally they are coming together, not in an organized way - the beginning middle and end of the creative flow - but as ruminations.

You like that word. Ruminations. It relates to cows and their various stomachs. Things get moved from stomach to stomach. Somewhat like thoughts that keep coming back into mind, developing and changing with the ruminating.

But you’ve had enough ruminating for a while.

Today, finally, you are back in the old bookstore, in the comfortable armchair, looking at Love Poems for You. You had thought you’d read one poem after the other, in a nice orderly way. But today the titles after The House by the River do not resonate.

Come Waste My Time

There’s Something I Have to Say

It’s the First Time You’ve Told Me

You just don’t care to read them.

But the two titles after that - Aliens Have Landed and Heart Breaking Open Wide. You aren’t sure which of them to turn to first.

To be continued . . .

Posted May 3, 2025