You just jumped right into reading the first few love poems. Now you do what it always makes sense to do. You read the table of contents.

You find it hard to believe. So many love poems. Heavy Breezes. Comfy as a Pillow. Aliens Have Landed.

You would think that, after a love poem or two, someone would run out of things to say.

You turn the page. More love poems.

The title of the last poem echoes inside you. Easy.

Love hasn’t been easy in your life.

You decide to continue reading, one poem after the other. You like the name of the first poem you haven’t read. The Gently Falling Rain.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now

Posted March 5, 2025