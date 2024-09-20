You could think some more about the gap, the various gaps in your life now, and the much bigger gaps long ago.

Instead you decide to turn to Can’t Cross the Gap.

You hold your breath a bit as you come to the page. It’s been years - decades - since you’ve thought much about those gaps.

https://elsasemporium.com/cant-cross-the-gap.html

between the feeling and the fact

between the longing and the act

a gap I stand at the edge

between this side and that

between the urge and turning back

I stand at the edge

of the gap I stand at the edge

held back

by the gap I stand at the edge

airplane door open

parachute strapped on

ready to plunge

but trapped

can't cross the edge the gap I stand on a ledge

mountain peaks high

sheer rock straight down

I don't look down

can't go forward or back

You remember gaps like that. Not about ideas. No fear around ideas. Or not so much, anyway. Though even about ideas, you’ve done lots of tiptoeing. It’s sometimes felt like crossing Niagara Falls on a tightrope swaying not far above the falls, barely balancing. And when across, looking back and asking yourself, how to present to students so they come along, one idea leading to the next?

You’ve built bridges for students - light structures, like those swaying hanging bridges built in jungles over deep chasms.

That has been a quiet adventure.

So you know there are ways across gaps - some gaps anyway.

As for the other gaps . . .

I stand at the edge

look down

it's a sidewalk

the light changes

I still hold back I stand at the edge

trapped

aching to reach

past the gap

but can't cross that

can't cross

from feeling to fact

from thought to act

can't cross that



too deep

too wide

too high



a chasm

an abyss

a canyon



a crack



can't cross that

can't cross the gap



I stand at the edge

I act in my head

hold still in dread

unsure

instead

of risking the gap between the feeling and the fact

between the longing and the act

a gap

You can’t remember a time when there was no gap between inside and outside. Easier not to speak.

But the gaps don’t hurt as they used to. Long ago, you felt . . . could it be agony? Something very uncomfortable, anyway.

Now there is more a feeling of silence.

I look down

it's just a crack

The gap is there but the longing is now a very small one.

The words on the page bring you back to old feelings.

I stand frozen

crick crack

don't cross the crack



don't go forward

don't go back



between the thought and the act

between the longing and the fact

a gap



I stand at the edge

I act in my head

I hold still instead

of risking the gap



I stand at the edge

I act in my head

caught

between desire and dread



between the fiction and the real

the real and the ideal

the image and the act

the thought and the fact

the wish and the fear

the longing and the lack



at the gap

What is going on, you wonder. You close the book on your lap. MOMENTS. You remember noticing the used bookstore for the first time, looking at the displays in the large windows on each side of the old door with the sign hanging from the handle. OPEN. You turned the door, the door opened, you stepped inside. And now?

To be continued . . .



