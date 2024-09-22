This, once more, is the author, with the question: Is “you” me?

I’ve been asked that. Is this whole story about me?

Yes and no.

I remember loving Charlotte Bronte’s Jane Eyre and then a book I found even more brilliant, her later novel, Villette. Both stories are about her and also not about her.

There is so much I could say about this, including about her sister’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, another book that touched me.

But I will stop at: the deep emotion-roots of all three novels - and of so many novels - come from the authors. This is what brings the novels alive, often brings us more alive.

In this case, I’m the one who, years ago, wrote Are My Emotions Asleep and Can’t Cross the Gap. And I’m the one who is going back to them now.

https://elsasemporium.com/emotions-asleep.html

https://elsasemporium.com/cant-cross-the-gap.html

I’m also the one who, one day a few months ago, had “you” come across to the used book store. But he - that is how I am beginning to think of “you” - is taking on a life of his own. I’d like him to read a certain poem. It doesn’t feel right. He is going slowly.

But continuing, on and on.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Sept 22, 2024