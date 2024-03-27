You’ve put your quarter in the little jukebox in your booth. You take a sip of your chai. The song begins to play.

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sIkTpsnaoYW1/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1g73i7-it-hurts-when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html

It’s been a long time since you listened to country music.

The song ends, but keeps playing in your mind.

Don't ever forget

life's a miracle

and yet

it hurts

when we break

a leg or a heart But always remember

you'll do fine

There’s another picture of the cowboy, alone. Is he feeling fine? He seems to be taking his time, looking off into the distance.

You finish your chai slowly.

And then it comes to you. You’ve been having a slow pleasure. No rush.

To be continued . . .



Posted March 27, 2024



