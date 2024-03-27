A STORY. 18. THE MUSIC PLAYS
You’ve put your quarter in the little jukebox in your booth. You take a sip of your chai. The song begins to play.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sIkTpsnaoYW1/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1g73i7-it-hurts-when-we-break-a-leg-or-a-heart.html
It’s been a long time since you listened to country music.
The song ends, but keeps playing in your mind.
Don't ever forget
life's a miracle
and yet
it hurts
when we break
a leg or a heart
But always remember
you'll do fine
There’s another picture of the cowboy, alone. Is he feeling fine? He seems to be taking his time, looking off into the distance.
You finish your chai slowly.
And then it comes to you. You’ve been having a slow pleasure. No rush.
To be continued . . .
Posted March 27, 2024
_____________________
