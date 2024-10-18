I tried. And I kept trying.
One thing I longed for. A team.
When Dorothy landed in the land of Oz
she needed a lot of help because
she was a long long way from home
and could never make it back alone
Who will help me with my spark?
Who wants to build a brand new ark?
Who will help me light the dark?
I cannot do it alone
Who also has a struggling spark?
Who also struggles with an ark?
Who needs help with their own dark?
We cannot do it alone
There was an enormous amount I could do. I learned how to make web pages before there was WordPres. I learned how to record. I learned how to do sound editing. I learned how to do video editing.
But there was so much I couldn’t do.
My biggest thanks go to Mark Corwin, who did so much sound design for years. Also music. He was there, solid.
But the longing for more was strong. I saw bands. I heard of many conflicts and nasty break-ups. All the same, I loved the idea of being part of a group working together.
I did work with musicians - with Ed Deigan’s music most of all, with the help of Mark Corwin.
There was such a longing for more.
Dorothy met three new friends
Headless, heartless, spineless - seeking
Each had much to gain
Together they each reached completion
Who will help me light the dark?
Whose spark will meet my spark?
Who wants to help build an ark?
to float to a new land
to reach where we belong
We need an ark that's safe and strong
Who will help me build this ark?
Who will help me flame this spark?
Who will sail long after dark?
The water's rising
I cannot complete it alone
I have timber I have nails
I give up without sails
Help me if you care to sail
If you want to build this ark
dark and light
light and dark
Dorothy left her new-found friends
Each with what they'd aimed to gain
I don't want to leave the ark
I want to keep us close, not apart
But that's far far far
For now
Who will help me with my spark?
Whose light meets mine in the dark?
Who longs to build with me an ark?
to sail far into the world
Something has changed recently. Not the urge to sail far into the world. Something else. I will come to that.
But first, one more call for help.
To be continued . . .
Your words provoke thought and that is the point.. How can we move forward through these troubling times. I would love love love to see the end of large controlling corporations and greedy leaders and we could do that if we gave up MONEY. They would be powerless. ....just imagine that.
Your "spark" is to build an "ark" or is your ark to help you attain your spark? If you don't have sails, what mean of propulsion will you use? Why do you use the word ark, why not boat/ship/vessel?