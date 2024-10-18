I tried. And I kept trying.

One thing I longed for. A team.

When Dorothy landed in the land of Oz

she needed a lot of help because

she was a long long way from home

and could never make it back alone Who will help me with my spark?

Who wants to build a brand new ark?

Who will help me light the dark?

I cannot do it alone Who also has a struggling spark?

Who also struggles with an ark?

Who needs help with their own dark?

We cannot do it alone

There was an enormous amount I could do. I learned how to make web pages before there was WordPres. I learned how to record. I learned how to do sound editing. I learned how to do video editing.

But there was so much I couldn’t do.

My biggest thanks go to Mark Corwin, who did so much sound design for years. Also music. He was there, solid.

But the longing for more was strong. I saw bands. I heard of many conflicts and nasty break-ups. All the same, I loved the idea of being part of a group working together.

I did work with musicians - with Ed Deigan’s music most of all, with the help of Mark Corwin.

There was such a longing for more.

Dorothy met three new friends

Headless, heartless, spineless - seeking

Each had much to gain

Together they each reached completion Who will help me light the dark?

Whose spark will meet my spark?

Who wants to help build an ark? to float to a new land

to reach where we belong

We need an ark that's safe and strong Who will help me build this ark?

Who will help me flame this spark?

Who will sail long after dark? The water's rising

I cannot complete it alone I have timber I have nails

I give up without sails

Help me if you care to sail

If you want to build this ark dark and light

light and dark Dorothy left her new-found friends

Each with what they'd aimed to gain

I don't want to leave the ark

I want to keep us close, not apart But that's far far far

For now

Who will help me with my spark?

Whose light meets mine in the dark?

Who longs to build with me an ark? to sail far into the world

Something has changed recently. Not the urge to sail far into the world. Something else. I will come to that.

But first, one more call for help.

To be continued . . .



Posted Oct 18, 2024