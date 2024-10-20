Who will help me with my spark? Over and over in my life, something within me has called out to me, to get more help. Such an urgent cry. I could sit and write. I could put online. So often, I could not find all the help I urgently craved

Help.

Who will help?

Help.

Who will have hold help hold

Who will help? Help.

How do I find

Help. Do I scream

Do I yelp

Do I belt out my needs

Do I beg on bended knee for Help.

Who will help?

Help.

Can't stay

unhelped alone lost strong

yet floating like a log in a lake



for my sake Help.

How do I find

Help? Do I cry

Do I whimper stammer insist

Do I lie

Do I ask

Do I wheedle or whine Do I proudly flaunt my wonderful wares

Do I dare to shout,

You are missing out

on a wonderful chance Help.

Who will help?

Help.

Can't you see

I need help from my toes to my nose

to my knees

costly or free I need help I've done my share

Now

I need help

I wrote a play in Grade 7. Up North Before Christmas. But how to put it on?

It took me until Grade 9. Three tries. Grades 7, 8, and 9.

With neighborhood kids each time.

The last time. So many after school rehearsals. Everyone came. My mother sewed costumes.

The cast. Myself and 4 other girls. My sister. Tessy who lived next door. I think, Karen who lived one door further. And the girl upstairs, who only lived there a year or so. All the others were my sister’s age, about 3 years younger than me - which was exactly right, as they (except for my sister) were supposed to be elves.

But where to put on the play?

In the end - it felt like a miracle - a friend of my parents volunteered her basement rec room.

So in January - no quibbling about getting it performed before Christmas - Up North Before Christmas was performed!

Eureka!

So there was help, that time, after enough persistence.

Much has changed since Grade 9. And also since 1998, when I wrote the piece.

Just now I am looking for help getting out word about Reiner Fuellmich and Ed Wackerman, to reach the Biggest Voices about the ongoing abuse (I would say, torture) both of them are experiencing in prison. I have thousands of subscribers, including a couple offering great help. I have, like in childhood, been persistent. My sense is that the help is there, and that there is a very good chance we will succeed.

To be continued . . .



Posted Oct 20, 2024