Often decisions are easy for you. And when they’re hard, you have a tendency to put them off, as you did for months with the piles of notes on your desk and dining room table. This will be an easier decision. Will you next turn to Heart Breaking Open Wide or Aliens Have Landed?

A question crosses your mind. How would you feel about your heart breaking open wide? You’re not sure. Your heart has been safe for a long time. Would you like that to change? Everything is very comfortable as it is.

You look at the other title. Aliens Have Landed. You don’t know what the poem is about, but you’re sure it isn’t about little green creatures from Alpha Centauri.

You decide to go with . . .

You turn to the page.

feeling so very full inside

like the sea at the highest tide

You wonder about those words.

ready to commit

with joy and pride

You have made many commitments in your life.

But not

like the sea at highest tide

To be continued . . .

A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted May 6, 2025