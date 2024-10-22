A STORY. 85. FOREVER ALONE
Forever Alone. It’s the last of the titles that drew you. Gap. Who Will Help? And then Forever Alone. You have no idea why those titles suddenly appealed to you, when you had planned to read love poems.
You decide to turn to the poem now.
forever alone
a dog without a bone
a child without a home
a voice without words
a spring without birds
forever
ever
alone
never
with a match
forever
a catch
hopes forever dashed
tires forever slashed
plans crashed smashed
no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
hope may spring eternal
but the kernel may not grow
spring may be too slow
if the climate is too cold
if the ice will not crack
hope may spring eternal
but despair oozes dark
like clay
quicksand
bog
mud
burying the kernel
hope may spring eternal
but please someone
help me tend the kernel
or no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
please someone
help me to be heard
It isn’t what you had expected. You don’t know quite what you expected. Maybe someone pining for love, like a damsel in a castle, looking out a high-up window, Instead,
a dog without a bone
a spring without birds
a child without a home
a voice without words
hope may spring eternal
but despair oozes dark
like clay
quicksand
bog
mud
burying the kernel
This is darker than the damsel at the window, because you know that while she may be pining at the moment, her true love is coming soon.
And what about you?
no take-off for these words
words never to be heard
like a bird
neck cracked
wings snapped
You’re not Aristotle or Plato or John Stuart Mills. Butr there has been a place for your words. Year after year in your classes. And your three slim books, the fruit of your three sabbaticals, have been published (by your university’s press) and have even sold a few hundred copies - no mean feat for books of philosophy.
But what about
forever
ever
alone
It’s peaceful being alone. Perhaps it’s that you have made your peace with being alone. You enjoy the benefits. You know there are not only benefits.
To be continued . . .
Posted Oct 22, 2024