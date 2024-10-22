Forever Alone. It’s the last of the titles that drew you. Gap. Who Will Help? And then Forever Alone. You have no idea why those titles suddenly appealed to you, when you had planned to read love poems.

You decide to turn to the poem now.

forever alone

a dog without a bone

a child without a home

a voice without words

a spring without birds

forever

ever

alone never

with a match

forever

a catch hopes forever dashed

tires forever slashed

plans crashed smashed no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped hope may spring eternal

but the kernel may not grow

spring may be too slow

if the climate is too cold

if the ice will not crack hope may spring eternal

but despair oozes dark

like clay

quicksand

bog

mud

burying the kernel hope may spring eternal

but please someone

help me tend the kernel

or no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped please someone

help me to be heard

It isn’t what you had expected. You don’t know quite what you expected. Maybe someone pining for love, like a damsel in a castle, looking out a high-up window, Instead,

a dog without a bone

a spring without birds

a child without a home

a voice without words

hope may spring eternal

but despair oozes dark

like clay

quicksand

bog

mud

burying the kernel

This is darker than the damsel at the window, because you know that while she may be pining at the moment, her true love is coming soon.

And what about you?

no take-off for these words

words never to be heard

like a bird

neck cracked

wings snapped

You’re not Aristotle or Plato or John Stuart Mills. Butr there has been a place for your words. Year after year in your classes. And your three slim books, the fruit of your three sabbaticals, have been published (by your university’s press) and have even sold a few hundred copies - no mean feat for books of philosophy.

But what about

forever

ever

alone

It’s peaceful being alone. Perhaps it’s that you have made your peace with being alone. You enjoy the benefits. You know there are not only benefits.

