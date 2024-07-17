A saying has just crossed your mind: you can’t teach an old dog new tricks. You don’t know if that’s true or not. You have never taught tricks to dogs, so you don’t know how easy or hard it is, with a young dog let alone an old one.

But you do know what you will be looking at, on your next visit to the old bookstore. You can see the cover in your mind’s eye.

You didn’t even want to look inside the book when you first saw it, maybe a month ago, in the short stack of books beside the comfortable old armchair. Now you are a little bit more than mildly curious.

You’re almost there, at the old used bookstore with its large windows on each side of the dusty faded olive green door, with its displays in the windows, with its high shelves, books on shelf after shelf, with its worn floorboards that creak slightly, and with the nook with the comfortable old armchair and short stack of books beside it.

The sign hanging from the handle says, as always, OPEN.

You open the door, hear the light tinkle of the bell above the door, and have the feeling of coming home. This has become a second home, a home away from home.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted July 17, 2024