Your eyes are closed. And on your lap, Love Poems for You: The Touch of Love is also closed. You know there are more love poems. But right now you are wondering about The House by the River.

You have never wanted to have anything to do with building a house.

You have seen the homes of friends when they have been doing just minor renovations. A mess. Tempers frayed. Nothing as easy as planned.

You have been on construction sites. You shudder at the memory.

You have no idea why anyone would undertake building a whole house.

And yet, that house by the river, . . .

That house that lives inside me.

You open the book, turn again to The House by the River.

You lean back again, close the book again, close your eyes again.

You let the words bring alive in you that house by the river.

To be continued . . .

Posted April 22, 2025