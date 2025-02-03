You have opened MOMENTS, been pulled by one title, On My Own Two Feet, and turned to the page.
my left foot stands on my right
this is not bright
You pause. No drama. No deep insight.
Silly season. That’s what comes to mind.
https://elsasemporium.com/own-two-feet.html
I stand on my own two feet
my left foot stands on my right
this is not bright,
my brain says
my left foot retreats
my feet stand side by side
my right foot creeps left
covers my left foot
this is, says my brain, not good
it knows expressions like,
shooting oneself in the foot
and then there's another, it remembers,
about stumbling over one's own feet
but what about
standing on one’s own foot?
my eyes look down
it doesn't even look like
standing on one's own two feet
though actually I'm not standing
I'm sitting
but my feet stand
one on the other
my right foot on my left
how did this start?
why did this start?
it keeps both feet warmer,
it keeps them in touch with each other
but is that all?
isn't that a bit simplistic?
so what deep and perhaps nefarious thing
might it say
that I sit with one foot over the other,
top big toe playing with bottom big toe?
both feet are keeping still
except for the toes
which keep each other company
neither foot can go forward
but when I stand up
I stand on my own two feet
when I stand up
it doesn't feel comfortable
one foot over the other
in the meantime
I continue to wonder
about my standing on my own two feet
while sitting
And you . . . you wonder what pulled you to this poem, so frivolous.
You decide to go back to love poetry.
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted February 3, 2025