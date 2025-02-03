You have opened MOMENTS, been pulled by one title, On My Own Two Feet, and turned to the page.

my left foot stands on my right

this is not bright

You pause. No drama. No deep insight.

Silly season. That’s what comes to mind.

https://elsasemporium.com/own-two-feet.html

I stand on my own two feet

my left foot stands on my right



this is not bright,

my brain says



my left foot retreats



my feet stand side by side



my right foot creeps left

covers my left foot



this is, says my brain, not good



it knows expressions like,

shooting oneself in the foot



and then there's another, it remembers,

about stumbling over one's own feet



but what about

standing on one’s own foot?





my eyes look down



it doesn't even look like

standing on one's own two feet





though actually I'm not standing



I'm sitting



but my feet stand



one on the other

my right foot on my left





how did this start?



why did this start?



it keeps both feet warmer,

it keeps them in touch with each other





but is that all?



isn't that a bit simplistic?





so what deep and perhaps nefarious thing

might it say

that I sit with one foot over the other,

top big toe playing with bottom big toe?





both feet are keeping still

except for the toes

which keep each other company



neither foot can go forward



but when I stand up

I stand on my own two feet



when I stand up

it doesn't feel comfortable

one foot over the other





in the meantime

I continue to wonder

about my standing on my own two feet

while sitting

And you . . . you wonder what pulled you to this poem, so frivolous.

You decide to go back to love poetry.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now

Posted February 3, 2025