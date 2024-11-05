In two days you will be going to the parking lot outside the supermarket, talking to strangers, and handing out fliers. In the meantime, there is more than enough time to do what you have decided to do, to open the book of love poetry. Love Poems for You: The Touch of Love.

Instead of being reluctant to open the book, as you were when you first noticed it, now you are even a little bit eager.

It’s cold out, but that’s not why you’re walking a bit briskly. You’re looking forward to opening the book.

You come to the old second-hand bookstore. It’s so familiar. The two big windows, one at each side of the door, the rather faded green door, the old handle.

You turn it and enter. The faint smell of lavender. You notice the big bowl of lavender on the counter by the cash, bundles of lavender tied together.

You smile at the woman at the cash. She looks up for a moment, smiles back.

Soon you’re in your spot, in the comfortable old armchair. You sink back into it. It feels very right. You close your eyes for a moment, then reach for MOMENTS. The book you’re after is right below.

To be continued . . .



