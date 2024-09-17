what is in the deeps?

is it silent for keeps? are my feelings asleep?

or in a deep freeze? frozen but alive? I can’t see inside are my emotions asleep? https://elsasemporium.com/emotions-asleep.html

You are used to thinking of yourself as lucky. Teaching satisfies something deep in you. Your small quiet home and your two quiet cats also satisfy something in you. Your bookcases of books. Very satisfying. Your small back yard. Just right for you. The lilac bush in your back yard. Just right. The window looking at sunrise. Just right.

But if you were to leave this world tomorrow, would you be able to say, this life has been enough for me.

You don’t have the answer. But you know something is happening within you. Something is stirring.

You remember back to long ago, to blurry dreams.

You look at the book in your lap, open to Are My Feelings Asleep.

You turn back to the table of contents, and see the second title that pulled you. Can’t Cross the Gap. You know why that title held you.

It sounds so melodramatic. You picture a heroine on a stormy cliff, the sea churning far below, the wind howling.

That has not been what it’s been like, the gap in your life. In recent years you have hardly felt it.

To be continued . . .



