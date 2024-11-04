You’re home, in your small cozy living room. Two wide bookcases filled with books are close by. The shelves bend downward a little in the middle, from the weight of the books. You feel you are among friends. You’ve read all the books, some more than once, a few several times.

But you don’t feel like reading.

You have just signed up to do something you have never done before. Take part in a parking lot blitz. You feel as if you have agreed to do something in some way outrageous.

Your laptop is on the coffee table in front of you. You open it and search for We Shall Overcome.

You come to a range of choices. You choose Pete Seeger and Joan Baez. You don’t remember ever hearing Pete Seeger sing the song though it’s his song. As for the Joan Baez version, you know it well. You probably still have the record, though you haven’t played a record for years.

You smile a wry smile. So many big battles, like racial integration in the south of the United States. And here you are, uneasy about taking part in handing out fliers about a bad law.

You start playing Pete Seeger singing We Shall Overcome.

One of the verses is We are not afraid. That was about the marches in Montgomery, Alabama. It fits now.

The song comes to a close. Time for Joan Baez.

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted Nov 4, 2024