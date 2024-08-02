Your feet have brought you to the old bookstore. Your hands have picked up Love Poems for You: The Touch of Love. Your eyes have glanced at the table of contents. One love poem after the other. But you have not decided where to start, or if you will start today or any day.

Maybe it’s because it’s summer. Summer heat in the air, heaviness, humidity.

Maybe it’s because of your awareness of what’s going on in the world, more than one war, another huge war likely. You know you’re living the end of the world you’ve lived in all your life. Who will survive? How many of your students will survive?

You’ve done your best to arm them. Thinking skills. The vital importance being willing to explore, research, use logic, come to conclusions, act on the conclusions.

But this coming year you will not teaching.

Instead, you will be writing a book. And you’ve been developing a strange new habit, the reading of poetry.

You snap shut the book of love poems. Not today. That isn’t the book for you today. You reach for MOMENTS. Maybe something there will pull you.

Are My Emotions Asleep?

Can’t Cross the Gap

I Try

Who Will Help Me?

Forever Alone

It sounds like someone knows what it is, to have a hard time.

And despite the heat and humidity, you feel like reading.

Where to start?

Why not start with the first title that pulled you. Are My Emotions Asleep?

To be continued . . .



A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW

https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now



Posted August 2, 2024