A STORY. 55. YOU THINK THAT YOU KNOW
So many moments. None of them tells everything. Just now, for a few moments you were caught by Who Is This Person I Call Me? - then were struck by, that it doesn’t tell everything, not even about This Person I Call Me.
Tell everything?? You shake your head slowly. That’s not how it goes. Life keeps flowing with its many moments.
You Think that You Know
Now that title has caught you. So often you have thought that you know. And even more often you have been found yourself with people who think that they know.
You turn to that page.
https://elsasemporium.com/you-think-that-you-know.html
You think that you know
but you don't know
You think that you have
but you've been had
You think that you're good
you're just not bad
You think that you're fast
you're just not slow
You think that you know
but you don't know
You think that you have
but you've been had
You think that you know
but you don't know
You think that you have
but you've been had
You think that you're good
you're just not bad
You think that you're fast
but you're too slow
You think that you choose
you're in a trap
You think that you live
you're just not dead
You don't know
You've been had
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
https://elsaiselsa.substack.com/p/a-story-table-of-contents-up-to-now
Posted June 10, 2024