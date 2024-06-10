So many moments. None of them tells everything. Just now, for a few moments you were caught by Who Is This Person I Call Me? - then were struck by, that it doesn’t tell everything, not even about This Person I Call Me.

Tell everything?? You shake your head slowly. That’s not how it goes. Life keeps flowing with its many moments.

You Think that You Know

Now that title has caught you. So often you have thought that you know. And even more often you have been found yourself with people who think that they know.

You turn to that page.

You think that you know

but you don't know

You think that you have

but you've been had



You think that you're good

you're just not bad

You think that you're fast

you're just not slow You think that you know

but you don't know

You think that you have

but you've been had You think that you know

but you don't know

You think that you have

but you've been had You think that you're good

you're just not bad

You think that you're fast

but you're too slow You think that you choose

you're in a trap

You think that you live

you're just not dead You don't know You've been had

To be continued . . .



Posted June 10, 2024