You’re still in the bookstore, still in the comfortable old easy chair. You still have MOMENTS on your lap.

You’ve really liked Who is this Person I Call Me?

It’s got you to wonder a bit more about yourself.

But then it hits you: it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story about you - or about anyone, most likely. What about petty stuff, like getting mad over nothing? What about big driving passions, that hold you for years? What about . . . ?

What about hating ironing? Loving butterscotch ice cream? Loving time alone? Loving sunsets and sunrises? What about boredom? What about longing and more longing? What about feeling hopeless? What about feeling desperate, not knowing what to do? Someone has a heart attack in front of you. Yes, you’ve taken a CPR course, but it was a long time ago. How hard do you hit the rib cage?

What about being greedy sometimes, jealous sometimes, cranky sometimes?

What about the eurekas, when suddenly the world looks different?

And then you have one of those mini-eurekas. Nothing tells everything.

You look at the table of contents. You’re looking for: Nothing Tells Everything. That would be a great piece, you think. That’s what you feel like reading.

It isn’t there.

Maybe it’s for you to write it.

You do find: You Think That You Know.

To be continued . . .



Posted June 9, 2024