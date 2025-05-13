You have come to a decision. Enough of love poems. For now, enough of heart breaking open wide. Enough of aliens landing wherever they happen to land. In short, enough of love poems.

You felt like reading love poems. You’ve read a bunch.

Now you’ve had enough of them, for now anyway.

You give a small sigh and quietly close LOVE POEMS FOR YOU: THE TOUCH OF LOVE.

You reach for your old favorite, MOMENTS. As you are reaching for the book, lines from one of the poems come to you:

Life isn’t upside only

It’s upside down

There was more to the poem. Something about

roller coaster ride

a night on the town

And

eggs over easy

don’t take it hard

You hunt up Not Upside Only.

https://elsasemporium.com/not-upside-only.html

Life

isn't

upside only

It's

upside

down rollercoaster ride

a night on the town

eggs over easy

don't take it hard

rock and roll nights

a house of cards

Quite something, this thing called life.

You keep reading.

Life

isn't

upside only

There's

upside

down scrambled and addled

the run of the town

then run out of town

running on empty

topsy and turvy

had it up to here

waiting

for the air to clear once over easy

hard as a stone

heart of stone

heart of gold

heartless

hardhearted

foolhardy

lucky in love

rollercoaster ride

night on the town

And now? Sitting here, in the comfortable old armchair in a somewhat rundown used bookstore, what’s life like for you?

Solid and quiet. You feel you are living in a safe harbor. No roller coaster ride, no night on the town. Quiet days, quiet evenings. Your book is coming along. Ruminatons. Your life suits you - for the most part. So does coming to the bookstore, and every now and then, going to the cafe, especially on Wednesday nights.

You look back down to the poem. About life

rollercoaster ride

night on the town

It’s not all neat and simple, and yet . . .

Not

downside

only

Also

downside

down Mmmmmm

Life

isn't

downside only

It's

upside

up

downside

down But who knows what's up

And what's upside down?

You think you know what’s up and what’s upside down.

Upside down is the world outside - where there are plans for things called 15 minute cities where people are to be confined - where people have strange clots in the blood from shots no one should ever have been given. So much is upside down.

What’s up, what’s right, is the quiet life you are living. Will your life be able to continue on its course? And for how long?

You think of the cafe, and the Wednesday meetings where there is planning on how to reach the people who are going along, doing and believing as they are told. You have been going to the meetings, and on Saturday morning, with the old old guy, you have been handing out flyers at a local supermarket and chatting with people.

You don’t know if it is making a big difference, but you are meeting lots of the same people over and over, having nice friendly talks.

You wonder, is a roller coaster ride coming, even for you?

To be continued . . .

A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW



Posted May 13, 2025