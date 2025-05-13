You have come to a decision. Enough of love poems. For now, enough of heart breaking open wide. Enough of aliens landing wherever they happen to land. In short, enough of love poems.
You felt like reading love poems. You’ve read a bunch.
Now you’ve had enough of them, for now anyway.
You give a small sigh and quietly close LOVE POEMS FOR YOU: THE TOUCH OF LOVE.
You reach for your old favorite, MOMENTS. As you are reaching for the book, lines from one of the poems come to you:
Life isn’t upside only
It’s upside down
There was more to the poem. Something about
roller coaster ride
a night on the town
And
eggs over easy
don’t take it hard
You hunt up Not Upside Only.
https://elsasemporium.com/not-upside-only.html
Life
isn't
upside only
It's
upside
down
rollercoaster ride
a night on the town
eggs over easy
don't take it hard
rock and roll nights
a house of cards
Quite something, this thing called life.
You keep reading.
Life
isn't
upside only
There's
upside
down
scrambled and addled
the run of the town
then run out of town
running on empty
topsy and turvy
had it up to here
waiting
for the air to clear
once over easy
hard as a stone
heart of stone
heart of gold
heartless
hardhearted
foolhardy
lucky in love
rollercoaster ride
night on the town
And now? Sitting here, in the comfortable old armchair in a somewhat rundown used bookstore, what’s life like for you?
Solid and quiet. You feel you are living in a safe harbor. No roller coaster ride, no night on the town. Quiet days, quiet evenings. Your book is coming along. Ruminatons. Your life suits you - for the most part. So does coming to the bookstore, and every now and then, going to the cafe, especially on Wednesday nights.
You look back down to the poem. About life
rollercoaster ride
night on the town
It’s not all neat and simple, and yet . . .
Not
downside
only
Also
downside
down
Mmmmmm
Life
isn't
downside only
It's
upside
up
downside
down
But who knows what's up
And what's upside down?
You think you know what’s up and what’s upside down.
Upside down is the world outside - where there are plans for things called 15 minute cities where people are to be confined - where people have strange clots in the blood from shots no one should ever have been given. So much is upside down.
What’s up, what’s right, is the quiet life you are living. Will your life be able to continue on its course? And for how long?
You think of the cafe, and the Wednesday meetings where there is planning on how to reach the people who are going along, doing and believing as they are told. You have been going to the meetings, and on Saturday morning, with the old old guy, you have been handing out flyers at a local supermarket and chatting with people.
You don’t know if it is making a big difference, but you are meeting lots of the same people over and over, having nice friendly talks.
You wonder, is a roller coaster ride coming, even for you?
To be continued . . .
A STORY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted May 13, 2025