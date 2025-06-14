Elsa Today - It's Always Today

There’s something I want to try - quick short videos. I’ve done lots of wondering and mulling. I’ve struggled with the technology. The Substack video technology does not fit naturally with my computer’s capabilities. Okay. Sorted out. So the next thing is to start. And that is what you are seeing.

The beginning.

Why do this? Because I want to do this. There is a stubborn part in me which says, Go For It. So I’m going for it.

Elsa Today - because It’s Always Today..