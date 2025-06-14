Elsa Today - Are There Alternatives to Arguing?

A question on my mind: are there alternatives - more productive alternatives - to arguing?

My family’s pattern: arguments that were repeated over and over, for years. This didn’t break up the family. But this also didn’t lead anywhere. I remember, at sixteen, refusing to join in. Silence. For a year, no discussion with my father, because we both just repeated ourselves.

Now I look around.

I don’t mean that we accept violence and rioting.

But I don’t, at this point, join in with much of the arguing.