You’re sitting in the old armchair, MOMENTS open in your lap. You’ve looked at the table of contents, have made your choice. I Welcome Love. It feels just slightly daring. And a bit like it’s for someone else. Not a lot of love around you, these days. All the same, you turn to the page:

I welcome sparks, welcome flames

I'm back in the I welcome love game

open to love warm, love tame



I welcome love

warm loving touch

warm loving hold



love comes, love goes

You stop at the those words . . .

love comes, love goes

But the words continue. Once more . . .

I welcome love

warm loving touch

warm loving hold

And soon, once again . . .

love comes, love goes

It’s not a love story. Not a regular love story, anyway.

The poem continues. You keep reading . . .

I welcome love

the dance of love

the touch of love

the flame

that does not burn

but warms the heart body soul



I welcome love

with open arms, with open heart

with loving eyes

I take part

in the dance of love

the game of love

loving touches

loving holds



love comes, love goes

Once again, you stop.

Love welcomed.. You warmed to the words . . .

the dance of love

the touch of love

the flame

that does not burn

but warms the heart body soul

Yet once again . . .

love comes, love goes

You read the whole poem. Twice. You like it, you enjoy it.

But something is missing, for you.

Love coming and going has never been that light and easy for you, not if love feelings were stirred up. There isn’t even a suggestion, in the poem, of quarrels or disagreements that led to the end to things.

You close MOMENTS, put it back on top of the small pile of books beside you.

On your way out, you stop and talk to the woman at the cash, “Something was missing from what I read today, from I Welcome Love. Love keeps coming and going, as if it didn’t matter one way or the other.”

The woman tilts her mouth a bit, as if thinking. “Maybe things never went far enough for regrets or heartache.” Then she reminds you that if you want more of the hard part of love not working out, there’s It Hurts When You Break a Leg or a Heart.

She gives a little shrug. “It could be that I Welcome Love is just not for you.”

She pauses, tilts her head a little more, as if that helped thoughts to come into her mind. “It could be that you’re mistaking a moment for something much longer than that. So many moments to our lives. So in that moment, things feel light and easy.”

Then she smiles. “One way or the other, I Welcome Love is a good song. You should go to the Cafe one of these days, and listen to it."

You remember another song you haven’t listened to. What Are You Doing on Valentine’s Day?

Maybe next time. You will think about it. Lots to think about.

To be continued …



Posted May 9, 2024