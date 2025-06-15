I remember what a challenge it was for me to get started on Substack. It took me 6 months to go from my first tentative going through the site, to setting up my first Substack, to sending out my first post. Figuring out how to use Substack’s video capability - that’s been daunting, but much much easier. Mission accomplished.

And now, on the emotional level, a letdown.

Will this lead anywhere?

What gets the most viewers on Substack is stuff I have no desire to focus on - died suddenly, turbo cancer, injection horror stories, heart damage from the injections, alternative treatments with ivermectin and DMSO etc, climate change, the LA riots, Gaza, the strike on Tehran, attacks on our human rights and freedoms.

These are extremely important topics. I’m glad others are focussing on them.

What is mattering most to me these days - and what has also mattered to me for decades - is what could be called “slow stuff.” How do we live well? How do we flourish?

And so now, rather than feeling high from mission accomplished, I’m feeling a letdown. I’m facing the underlying situation, from the underlying question: how many people will be coming along on a journey which is likely to be into slower, more low-key stuff - such as not getting into many conflicts and choosing to have a slow cup of coffee instead, such as exploring loneliness and the possibilities for deep connection, such as our deepest longings.

The last few months I have been largely in another country, away from my home country. But I have taken “me” - my habits, my way of being and relating, my thoughts (and more and more) with me. So the underlying situation is still there.

Elsa

PS. You may have noticed that I’ve changed - updated - my main photo.

Posted June 15, 2025