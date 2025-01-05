Candace Owens got over 4 million views for her interview with Phil Tourney, a survivor of the attack on the USS Liberty.
How to get that reach?
And does it matter?
Anyway, this morning I had the idea to reach out to Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson - like thousands upon thousands of others on ever so many topics.
So I did. The messages are not likely to be heard.
And I don’t know if their being heard would matter.
A cold glorious winter day. Now mid afternoon, but evening is fast approaching.
I heard Tucker say something a couple of days ago that is staying in my mind. Something like, he doesn’t like it, all those people rushing, always too busy.
And I thought: that is something, to do things without a sense of overwhelm.
In peace.
I will try for that.
So today I did something that feels rather silly - reaching out to Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson. But then I went: why not.
And now I am going on with my day, which includes taking my dog for a walk in the late afternoon sunlight. He will last perhaps 10 minutes, before starting to hop on 3 legs.
Coming up soon. More of the journey.
JOURNEY. ALL THE CHAPTERS ... UP TO NOW
Posted January 5, 2024